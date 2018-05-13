BASEBALL SCORES

Washington

4A District Championship

Mead 11, Chiawana 3

4A Loser-Out

Richland 4, Ferris 1

3A Loser-Out

Kamiakin 3, Mt. Spokane 2 (F/8)

2A Loser-Out

West Valley 8, Othello 1

Ephrata 7, Pullman 5

Idaho

5A Winner-to-State

Post Falls 1, Borah 0

SOFTBALL SCORES

Washington

4A District Playoffs

Central Valley 2, Walla Walla 1

2A District Playoffs

East Valley 14, Pullman 2

West Valley 15, Clarkston 5

Idaho

5A Winner-to-State

Post Falls 7, Timberline 4

SOCCER SCORES

Washington

3A Loser-Out

Kamiakin 5, North Central 1

