BASEBALL SCORES
Washington
4A District Championship
Mead 11, Chiawana 3
4A Loser-Out
Richland 4, Ferris 1
3A Loser-Out
Kamiakin 3, Mt. Spokane 2 (F/8)
2A Loser-Out
West Valley 8, Othello 1
Ephrata 7, Pullman 5
Idaho
5A Winner-to-State
Post Falls 1, Borah 0
SOFTBALL SCORES
Washington
4A District Playoffs
Central Valley 2, Walla Walla 1
2A District Playoffs
East Valley 14, Pullman 2
West Valley 15, Clarkston 5
Idaho
5A Winner-to-State
Post Falls 7, Timberline 4
SOCCER SCORES
Washington
3A Loser-Out
Kamiakin 5, North Central 1
