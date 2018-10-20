Coeur d'Alene 28, Post Falls 13: The Vikings grabbed their eighth consecutive win of the season and remained undefeated with a Inland Empire League win over the Trojans.

Lewiston 41, Lake City 7

Moscow 28, Lakeland 21

Gonzaga Prep 33, Ferris 28: Quarterback Halonen led the Bullpups on the ground with 32 carries for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Gonzaga Prep held off the Saxons for a Greater Spokane League win.

Central Valley 41, University 7: Zack Jongeward and Hunter Chodorowski combined for 25 carries for 252 yards and a touchdown apiece to lead the Bears to a victory over the Titans.

Mt. Spokane 60, North Central 19

Shadle Park 42, Rogers 3: Quarterback Carson Doyle finished 18-of-27 pass attempts for 208 yards and two touchdowns, and the Highlanders toppled the Pirates in a GSL matchup.

West Valley 17, Cheney 14: Marshall Meleney finished with 13 carries and 105 yards for a pair of touchdowns to help the Eagles to a win over the Blackhawks in Cheney.

Clarkston 54, East Valley 14: Quarterback Kaeden Frazier completed 17 passes in 28 attempts for 257 yards, and Tru Allen followed with seven receptions for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Bantams routed the Knights.

Pullman 35, Othello 14

Wilbur-Creston 16, Davenport 14

PHOTOS: #HSS2Night Sideline Selfies
01 / 43
Darnay Tripp and Mark Hanrahan take a sideline selfie from all the way in Pullman for #HSS2Night.
02 / 43
KREM 2 photographer Brett Allbery snaps a selfie from the sidelines of the Coeur d'Alene-Post Falls game.
03 / 43
#HSS2Night producer takes a sideline selfie at the Cheney-West Valley game.
04 / 43
Nick Kennedy Jr. snaps a selfie with KREM 2 photographer Ian Loe at the Central Valley-University game. (source: Nick Kennedy Jr.)
05 / 43
Brenna Greene takes a sideline selfie with Gonzaga Prep fans.
06 / 43
Photographer Brett Allbery takes a selfie at the East Valley-Clarkston game.
07 / 43
#HSS2Night producer Whitney Ogden takes a sideline selfie with the Cheney cheerleaders.
08 / 43
KREM 2 photographer Ian Loe takes a selfie with another photographer on the sidelines, Robert, a Central Valley grad.
09 / 43
KREM 2 photographer Ian Loe takes a sideline selfie at the Cental Valley-University game.
10 / 43
Darnay Tripp takes a sideline selfie with young Shadle Park fans during the Highlanders' matchup with North Central.
11 / 43
Photographer Brett Allbery takes a selfie with Post Falls junior class homecoming king and queen during the Trojan's battle against Lewiston.
12 / 43
Photographer Ian Loe takes a sideline selfie with KHQ photographer and Freeman High alumnus Max Casto during the Freeman-Lakeside game.
13 / 43
Photographer Brett Allbery takes a sideline selfie before the start of the Coeur d'Alene's game against Lake City on Senior Night.
14 / 43
Darnay Tripp takes a selfie with the Lakeland Hawks cheerleaders to celebrate their win in the HSS2Night 2018 mascot bracket challenge.
15 / 43
HSS2Night producer Whitney Ogden takes a selfie with the Rogers cheerleaders, who were sporting pink bows and pompoms for breast cancer awareness month.
16 / 43
Photographer Jeff Bollinger takes a sideline selfie with KREM 2 director Dan Lamphere at Tom's Tailgate in Newport.
17 / 43
Darnay Tripp takes a selfie with the Bullpup cheer squad as they get read to cheer on Gonzaga Prep against Central Valley.
18 / 43
KREM 2 photographer Brett Allberry prepares for the cold and rain before the Freeman-Okanogan game.
19 / 43
KREM 2 photographer Ian Loe takes a sideline selfie with playcam photographers at the Lakeland-West Valley game.
20 / 43
Photographer Ian Loe snaps a selfie with East Valley Knights fans.
21 / 43
Brenna Greene leans in for a sideline selfie with the Northwest Christian student section.
22 / 43
Photographer Jeff Bollinger takes a sideline selfie with fans at the Brewster-Liberty Bell game.
23 / 43
Brenna Greene takes a selfie with teh Central Valley student section after the Bears' 31-14 win over Mt. Spokane.
24 / 43
Photographer Brett Allbery takes a selfie at the Coeur d'Alene-Highland game.
25 / 43
Mike Boyle takes a selfie at the Northwest Christian-Liberty game.
26 / 43
Darnay Tripp takes a sideline selfie with fans at the Freeman- Newport game.
27 / 43
Photographer Ian Loe takes a sideline selfie with the West Valley Dance Team (grades 1-5) at the West Valley-Eastmont game.
28 / 43
Photographer Jeff Bollinger takes a sideline selfie at the Potlatch-Wallace game.
29 / 43
Darnay Tripp takes a sideline selfie with the Cheney High cheerleading squad.
30 / 43
Tom Sherry takes a sideline selfie at Kootenai High.
31 / 43
Ian Loe takes a sideline selfie with the medics at the East Valley.
32 / 43
Darnay Tripp takes a sideline selfie with the Medical Lake Cardinals mascot.
33 / 43
Brett Allbery catches a fan sporting the new Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams jersey at Joe Albi Stadium.
34 / 43
Brenna Greene takes a sideline selfie with the younger cheerleaders at Hunters.
35 / 43
Darnay Tripp takes a sideline selfie with the Post Falls Trojans mascot.
36 / 43
Ian Loe takes a sideline selfie with the West Valley Color Guard.
37 / 43
Darnay Tripp takes a sideline selfie with the Lake City cheerleading squad.
38 / 43
Mike Boyle at the Springdale-Northport football game.
39 / 43
Darnay Tripp takes a sideline selfie with the University High student section.
40 / 43
Brenna Greene takes a sideline selfie with the Lakeland student section.
41 / 43
Ian Loe with "Po the Panda" at the Central Valley-East Valley football game.
42 / 43
Darnay Tripp with photographer Erik Smith.
43 / 43
Tom Sherry taking a sideline selfie.
© 2018 KREM