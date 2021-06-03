Washington high school football: Friday, March 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Central Valley 23, Mead 0 (highlights in video): Central Valley pitched a shutout while quarterback Luke Abshire rushed for two touchdowns.
Ferris 20, University 18 (highlights in video): Ferris quarterback Paxton Page threw for three touchdowns, including two to Jide Olajoyegbe.
Gonzaga Prep 48, Lewis and Clark 6 (highlights in video): Quarterback Ryan McKenna accounted for three touchdowns, including an incredible rushing TD in the first half where he got back up after landing on a defender to run a 50 yard score.
Mt. Spokane 17, Cheney 0 (highlights in video): Both of Mt. Spokane's games have been low scoring so far this season, but that doesn't seem to bother their defense.
West Valley 26, Othello 7
Shadle Park 49, Rogers 0