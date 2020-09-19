Untold Stories: How Gonzaga Prep's Evan Weaver went to extreme measures to get a teammate to attend off season workouts

You gotta do what you gotta do.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The summer before Evan Weaver's senior year he was on a mission: To win a state championship.

With a Gonzaga Prep team that featured only one blue chip recruit (Evan), that meant everyone had to be in tip top shape before the season began.

In the month before training camp, Evan decided it was time to take matters in to his own hands.

He began hosting workouts in Manito Park. The workouts would feature runs around the park, hill sprints, and cone drills. Initially it was just for the defensive line. It ended up expanding to players across the team.

"It wasn’t just seniors or starters. We had a couple sophomores too," recalled teammate Josh Condon. "He wanted to show not just the starters that this is what we’re doing. He wanted to get everyone on the team, whether you're third string or first string, he wanted everyone on the same page in knowing that this is what we’re doing, and this is what we’re trying to achieve."

Evan would call players at 8 a.m. and tell them they were working out that day.

"A lot of us were like, 'Uh, how about no?'" said Condon.

But no was not an acceptable answer.

One teammate learned that the hard way: Offensive lineman Jim Orchard.

"Jim was like, 'No, I’m not going to do this,' and he was like 'Yes, you are Jim.' So he called Jim’s mom and let Jim’s mom know, ‘I’m coming to get Jim.’ He went and got Jim out of bed and got him in the car and took him there."

Jim never attempted to decline an invite again.

"Every week he’d call Jim and be like, 'Jim, you’re coming, right?' He’d be like, 'Yes, I’ll be there.'"