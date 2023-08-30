Some varsity football games moved off Friday nights this season due to referee shortages

In District III, a number of games will be played on Thursdays or Saturdays to accommodate a shortage of officials.

BOISE, Idaho — This fall, there are a few noticeable changes to the high school football schedule in southern Idaho.

To start the season, more teams than ever before kicked off on 'zero week' in an effort to gain a mid-season bye week.

Also new this year: an influx of games moved off the traditional Friday night lights.

In District III, a number of games will be played on Thursdays or Saturdays to accommodate a shortage of officials.

"We've had to try to create different windows that teams could play, which is unfortunate because really Friday nights is when you want to play your big varsity game and there are some games that you just hate to see, not be able to go out on a Friday night," West Ada School District Activities Director, Jason Warr said.

Warr said the district was asked to move between two and four games off Fridays each week at the 4A and 5A levels. West Ada has "accommodated for that to happen this year."

The change stretches beyond just Dona Larsen Park in downtown Boise. This week alone, there are three contests involving teams in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference on Thursday, including games at Kuna and Middleton.

"If they have a choice, you either move the game or you don't get to play the game. To me, that's a pretty easy choice," said Ty Jones with the Idaho High School Activities Association. "So, the schools are doing what they can and the officials are doing what they can. But that just goes to show you the shortage that we have of officials."

The district and the state are always looking to hire more officials. If you're interested in becoming an official in any sport in District III, click here.

