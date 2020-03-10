Idaho high school football: Week six highlights

Coeur d'Alene continued mopping up the competition while Lakeland scored the game winning touchdown in their game with 37 seconds to spare.

Clearwater Valley 24, Lapwai 6

Coeur d'Alene 48, Post Falls 7 (highlights in video): The Vikings spotted Post Falls seven points in the first quarter and then proceeded to score 41 points unanswered. CDA's smallest margin of victory this year has been 27 points.

Deary 56, Wallace 12

Genesee 64, Troy 52

Kendrick 52, Lewis County 12

Lake City 21, Sandpoint 13 (highlights in video): Lake City scored 15 straight points in the fourth quarter to come back against Sandpoint.

Lakeland 20, Timberlake 13 (highlights in video): Devin Suko connected with Ammon Mundy with 37 seconds left for the game winning touchdown. Alden Waddington intercepted Timberlake with less than a minute to go to set up the Hawks' game winning touchdown drive.

Moscow 28, Lewiston 20 (highlights in video): At the half, Moscow only led Lewiston 7-6, but both teams exploded for big second halves.

Mullan/St. Regis 50, Lakeside 34