Idaho high school football: Week nine highlights

SPOKANE, Wash. — Coeur d'Alene 30, Post Falls 14 (highlights in video): The Vikings started off slow, but Jack Prka threw for three touchdowns in the second quarter to put the game out of reach. Post Falls scored their first touchdown of the game on a blocked punt. The Vikings earn the 5A championship with the win and get a bye next week in the state playoffs. Post Falls also advances to the playoffs and will play in the first round.
Kamiah 16, Clearwater Valley 0
Lakeside 36, Wallace 0
Kellogg 32, Bonners Ferry 14
Melba 35, Grangeville 20
Sandpoint 6, Lakeland 0 (highlights in video): This game came down to the final play. Sandpoint's Cody Steiger deflected Lakeland's pass to the end zone from the four yard line as time expired. The lone score of the game came with six seconds in the first half as Sandpoint's Gerrit Cox ran a punt back for a 60 yard touchdown. With the win, Sandpoint wins the 4A IEL championship.