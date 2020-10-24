Idaho high school football: Week nine highlights

SPOKANE, Wash. — Coeur d'Alene 30, Post Falls 14 (highlights in video): The Vikings started off slow, but Jack Prka threw for three touchdowns in the second quarter to put the game out of reach. Post Falls scored their first touchdown of the game on a blocked punt. The Vikings earn the 5A championship with the win and get a bye next week in the state playoffs. Post Falls also advances to the playoffs and will play in the first round.