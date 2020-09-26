Idaho high school football: Week five highlights

Coeur d'Alene 40, Lake City 13 (highlights in video): Coeur d'Alene and Lake City traded huge touchdown catches to start the game, but the Vikings then closed out the game on a 33-6 run.
Grangeville 52, Kellogg 20
Kamiah 54, Troy 12
Kendrick 36, Clearwater Valley 24
Lakeside 46, Wallace 14
Lewiston 24, Sandpoint 6 (highlights in video): Lewiston raced out to a 24-0 lead and never looked back.
Manson, Wash. 26, Priest River 0
Moscow 54, Bonners Ferry 7 (highlights in video): Moscow didn't show any rust in their first game back of the season.
Prairie 56, Potlatch 8
Ririe 15, Salmon 7
Shelby, Mont. 76, Mullan/St. Regis 36
Timberlake 33, St. Maries 22