HS Football

Idaho high school football: Week five highlights

Coeur d'Alene continued to cruise while Moscow played their first game of the season.

Coeur d'Alene 40, Lake City 13 (highlights in video): Coeur d'Alene and Lake City traded huge touchdown catches to start the game, but the Vikings then closed out the game on a 33-6 run.

Grangeville 52, Kellogg 20

Kamiah 54, Troy 12

Kendrick 36, Clearwater Valley 24

Lakeside 46, Wallace 14

Lewiston 24, Sandpoint 6 (highlights in video): Lewiston raced out to a 24-0 lead and never looked back.

Manson, Wash. 26, Priest River 0

Moscow 54, Bonners Ferry 7 (highlights in video): Moscow didn't show any rust in their first game back of the season.

Prairie 56, Potlatch 8

Ririe 15, Salmon 7

Shelby, Mont. 76, Mullan/St. Regis 36

Timberlake 33, St. Maries 22

    

