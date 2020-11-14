Idaho high school football: State semifinal highlights

It was not a kind night to our local teams.

Rocky Mountain 36, Coeur d'Alene 21 (highlights in video): The Vikings were held scoreless in the second half while Rocky Mountain rattled off 13 straight points. Jack Prka threw for two touchdowns while Cameron Cope added a touchdown pass of his own on a trick play.

Skyline 20, Sandpoint 0 (highlights in video): Skyline and Sandpoint were scoreless until 1:27 in the third quarter when Cade Marlow scampered in for the first score of the game. Cooper Owen dealt the dagger in the game after he picked off Parker Petit for a pick six to make the score 20-0.