High school football playoffs: November 12, 2021

A handful of teams kept their seasons alive and some Idaho schools are headed to State.

SPOKANE, Wash. — WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Gonzaga Prep 56, Moses Lake 7 (Highlights in video): Quarterback Ryan McKenna ran for 90 yards and a touchdown and also returned a kickoff for a 90 yard touchdown. The Bullpups emphasized the ground game running the ball 41 times for 359 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Lakeside 42, Omak 0 (Highlights in video): Lakeside's defense didn't allow a single point while on offense the combo of quarterback Kole Hunsaker and wide receiver Calvin Mikkelsen accounted for the Eagles early scoring.

Riverside 27, Montesano 20 (Highlights in video): Silas Ng did his fair share of damage to the Bulldogs defense throwing for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

Tenino 80, Freeman 55

Tumwater 56, East Valley 7

IDAHO FOOTBALL SCORES