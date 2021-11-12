High school football playoffs: November 12, 2021

SPOKANE, Wash. — WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Gonzaga Prep 56, Moses Lake 7 (Highlights in video): Quarterback Ryan McKenna ran for 90 yards and a touchdown and also returned a kickoff for a 90 yard touchdown. The Bullpups emphasized the ground game running the ball 41 times for 359 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Lakeside 42, Omak 0 (Highlights in video): Lakeside's defense didn't allow a single point while on offense the combo of quarterback Kole Hunsaker and wide receiver Calvin Mikkelsen accounted for the Eagles early scoring.
Riverside 27, Montesano 20 (Highlights in video): Silas Ng did his fair share of damage to the Bulldogs defense throwing for 176 yards and two touchdowns.
Tenino 80, Freeman 55
Tumwater 56, East Valley 7
IDAHO FOOTBALL SCORES
Sandpoint 29, Blackfoot 28 OT (Highlights in video): Sandpoint head coach Ryan Knowles rolled the dice on a two-point conversion in overtime where quarterback Parker Pettit punched it in to send Sandpoint to the state finals.