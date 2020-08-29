High school football kicks off in Idaho

Post Falls 35, Sandpoint 14: Sandpoint got within a touchdown of Post Falls in the third quarter after Tag Benefield returned a blocked punt for a touchdown. Post Falls responded though with 14 unanswered points to secure their first win of the season.
Lake City 26, Lakeland 20: Lake City came out and scored a touchdown in the opening drive of the second half and maintained control of the game from there. Lakeland never led in the contest and the closest they got was 7-6.
Lewiston 37, Kuna 30: Lewiston raced out to a 25-7 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Kuna went undefeated in 2019 and won a state championship at the 4A level, so this was a nice win for the Bengals.
South Fremont 41, Timberlake 28: South Fremont rattled off 20 straight points to win the game. Timberlake's Ashton Peightal connected with wide receiver Zach Yetter twice during the game.