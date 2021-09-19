Central Valley's Rehkow breaks BYU punt yardage record

Ryan Rehkow was one of the top punters in the nation as a freshman. Saturday he took it to a whole new level.

PROVO, Utah — Central Valley alum and BYU punter Ryan Rehkow had one of the most incredible punts you will ever see on Saturday in BYU's 27-17 win over Arizona State.

At the end of the first quarter, Rehkow punted from BYU's 6 yard line. The punt landed on the Arizona State 11 yard line. It was an 83-yard punt, the longest in BYU history. The previous longest punt was 81 yards in 2014.

The sophomore is averaging 51.4 yards per punt per game and is just one of four FBS punters averaging 50 yards or more per punt three weeks into the season. His 83 yard punt appears to be the longest punt in the country so far this year.

Ryan Rehkow is the greatest punter on earth.



On Sunday, the former Central Valley Bear was named to the Ray Guy Award watch list. That award given to the best punter in the country.

Last year, Rehkow would've been the 12th best punter in the country in terms of yardage as he averaged 45.1 yards per punt. However, Rehkow did not qualify because the Cougars consistently scored on drives and therefore he did not punt enough.