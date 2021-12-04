Almira-Coulee-Hartline wins 1B state championship

The Warriors won their second state title in the past four years topping Quilcene 50-20.

TACOMA, Wash. — Almira-Coulee-Harline captured the WIAA 1B state championship topping Quilcene 50-20 on Saturday in Tacoma.

The state title is the second in the past four years for the Warriors.

A trio of players starred for Almira-Coulee-Hartline. Quarterback Dane Isaak accounted for four touchdowns, three through the air and one on the ground.

Parker Roberts started the scoring for ACH with a 67 yard touchdown run on the Warriors second play of offense. Roberts would later score another touchdown on the ground from 62 yards out and added a receiving touchdown in the second half.