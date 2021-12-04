Almira-Coulee-Hartline wins 1B state championship

TACOMA, Wash. — Almira-Coulee-Harline captured the WIAA 1B state championship topping Quilcene 50-20 on Saturday in Tacoma.
The state title is the second in the past four years for the Warriors.
A trio of players starred for Almira-Coulee-Hartline. Quarterback Dane Isaak accounted for four touchdowns, three through the air and one on the ground.
Parker Roberts started the scoring for ACH with a 67 yard touchdown run on the Warriors second play of offense. Roberts would later score another touchdown on the ground from 62 yards out and added a receiving touchdown in the second half.
Grady Murray joined Roberts with three touchdowns of his own. Murray had two receiving touchdowns, one for 81 yards and another from 27 yards out. He also had a 68 yard punt return touchdown.