WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 72, Bridgeport 6

Central Valley 31, Lewis and Clark 28 (Highlights in video): Central Valley kicker Logan Rehkow knocked in a 21 yard game-winning field goal. The Bears were down 21-7 at halftime. CV quarterback Matt Gabbert had himself quite the game going 21 of 30 for 296 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Cheney 22, Cashmere 15 (Highlights in video: It came down to the fourth quarter where Cheney outscored Cashmere 15-8 to secure the win. Blackhawks running back Dalton Harriett had a 58 yard touchdown that was the punctuation mark. He had 14 carries, 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Chewelah 14, Reardan 6 (Highlights in video): Chewelah got their first win of the season over a Reardan squad that was ranked fifth in the 2B.

Clarkston 55, Orofino, Idaho 0 (Highlights in video): Clarkston was up 49-0 over Orofino at half time. Dawson Blunt scored three touchdowns for the Bantams.

Colton 26, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 22

Columbia (Burbank) 34, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13

Columbia (Hunters) 42, Curlew 28 (Highlights in video)

Colville 37, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 20

Cusick 54, Inchelium 0

Davenport 53, Kettle Falls 15 (Highlights in video)

Davis 36, Moses Lake 21

Deer Park 10, Riverside 7 (Highlights in video): It was a defensive battle for Deer Park and Riverside in the Battle of the Horns. Deer Park was able to score a crucial field goal right before halftime to go up 10-0. That ended up being the difference in the win.

Eastmont 58, West Valley (Spokane) 0

Entiat 72, Liberty Bell 20

Enumclaw 38, Auburn Mountainview 20

Ferris 48, University 26 (Highlights in video): Ferris running back Nate Schlosser was big for Ferris in the win. He had 13 carries for 170 yards and three touchdowns. Ferris jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the victory, although University got within 21-20 in the 3rd quarter.

Freeman 51, Newport 13 (Highlights in video)

Gonzaga Prep 21, Shadle Park 12 (Highlights in video): Gonzaga Prep got a fourth down stop late in the fourth quarter that sealed the win. Shadle Park was down 21-12 and the Bullpups blocked a Highlanders' field goal attempt to keep it a two possession game. Gonzaga Prep ran out the time after that.

Heppner, Ore. 27, Colfax 0

Lake City, Idaho 13, East Valley (Spokane) 7 (Highlights in video):

Lake City quarterback Chris Irvin had a two yard touchdown run in the third quarter that ended up being the difference. He went 12 of 23 with 139 yards passing, one touchdown and one interception.

Liberty (Spangle) 15, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 14

Mead 34, Mt. Spokane 28 (Highlights in video): Mead came up with a goal line in the final moments of the game to stop Mt. Spokane from getting the chance to tie or take the lead. Mead’s Kannon Katzer had a strong game to lead the Panthers.



Pomeroy 62, Yakama Tribal 6

Pullman 42, Black Hills 6 (Highlights in video): Pullman was up 22-6 at halftime. They shutout Black Hills in the second half for the exclamation mark.

Springdale 46, Northport 20 (Highlights in video)

Tekoa/Rosalia 58, Touchet 22 (Highlights in video)

Tonasket 18, Brewster 14

Wilbur-Creston 56, Wellpinit 0

IDAHO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Highland 28, Coeur d'Alene 21 (Highlights in video): Coeur d’Alene fell down 20-0 in the first quarter. They came within a touchdown of Highland twice, but couldn't get over the hump.

Sandpoint 30, Lewiston 0 (Highlights in video): It was all Sandpoint in this one. The Bulldogs were up 27-0 at the half.

Moscow 35, Bonners Ferry 7 (Highlights in video): Moscow was dominant from the start as they jumped out to a 35 point lead.

Post Falls 42, Lakeland 35 (Highlights in video): Post Falls went up by two touchdowns twice in the fourth quarter, but Lakeland stuck around. The Trojans were eventually able to hold off Hawks.