2 the Turf: September 24th

Multiple games came down to the final seconds, including a OT affair in Sandpoint.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL SCORES

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 54, Republic 0

Central Valley 21, Mt. Spokane 19 (highlights in video): Mt. Spokane recovered two onside kicks within the final two minutes but could not get the win against Central Valley after failing on a two point conversion with seconds left and missing a long field goal as time expired.

Clarkston 41, Pullman 20

Colfax 26, Asotin 14

Freeman 38, Colville 0 (highlights in video): Kanoa Rogan had an explosive night as he scored two touchdowns while our cameras were there and Freeman improves to 3-0.

Gonzaga Prep 56, Mead 21 (highlights in video): Gonzaga Prep continued their dominance on the ground Friday night. While our cameras were there, all three of their touchdowns were of the rushing variety.

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 21, Newport 6 (highlights in video): Lakeside scored on their first play of the night on a 78-yard catch from Dayne Kreuch.

Liberty (Spangle) 22, Reardan 6

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 20, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 14 (highlights in video): Lind-Ritzville/Sprague held on for a win as neither team scored in the second half.

Manson 14, Priest River, Idaho 0

Moses Lake 56, Eisenhower 7

North Central 52, Rogers (Spokane) 21

Odessa 52, Inchelium 14

Okanogan 49, Cashmere 15

Pomeroy 74, Tekoa/Rosalia 0

Riverside 18, Bonners Ferry, Idaho 12

University 43, Ridgeline 20 (highlights in video): U High returned not one, but two pick sixes in the second half en route to routing Ridgeline.

West Valley (Spokane) 17, Cheney 0 (highlights in video): West Valley and Cheney had a pound it out game on the ground.as the Eagles blanked the Redhawks.

IDAHO FOOTBALL SCORES

Kellogg 33, Grangeville 21

Kendrick 82, Lewis County 12

Lake City 26, Moscow 12 (highlights in video): Lake City tight end Zach Johnson had several circus catches in the first half but the most important one came on fourth and eleven as he scored the Timberwolves first touchdown with just seconds left in the half.

Lakeside 56, Wallace 52

Lapwai 70, Genesee 36

Mullan/St. Regis 68, Clark Fork 8

Orofino 31, Marsing 0

Post Falls 41, Lakeland 14 (highlights in video): Wide receiver Carson Tucker caught four touchdown passes as the Trojans shut out Lakeland in the second half.

Prairie 64, Potlatch 28

