2 the Turf: September 17, 2021

Despite some lopsided games on Friday, the night provided some of the best and coolest plays of the season.

WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Asotin 31, Reardan 0

Central Valley 41, Ferris 0 (highlights in video): Central Valley capitalized on three Saxon errors (one muffed punt, two turnovers) to score their first three touchdowns and never looked back. One of the turnovers was a Nic Saunders pick six.

Chewelah 33, Liberty (Spangle) 12 (highlights in video): Running back Kruz Katzer helped guide Chewelah to victory with his four touchdowns.

Clarkston 43, North Central 14 (highlights in video): Clarkston didn't allow North Central to score until the final quarter of play as the Bantams cruised.

Colfax 30, Lake Roosevelt 0 (highlights in video): Colfax blanks Lake Roosevelt and perhaps has one of the coolest onside kicks you'll ever see in the highlight.

Davenport 22, Northwest Christian 20 (highlights in video): Davenport used a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter to eventually lock up this affair.

Gonzaga Prep 51, Cheney 3 (highlights in video): Gonzaga Prep led 44-0 midway through the second quarter and never looked back.

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 34, Chelan 28

Lewiston, Idaho 63, Eisenhower 21

Moscow, Idaho 47, Pullman 7 (highlights in video): Leon Hutton was a machine scoring seven touchdowns in the Bears victory over their rivals, including a pass to Cody Isaakson that resulted in a touchdown that you have to see to believe.

Moses Lake 28, Lake City 21 (highlights in video): Despite Eric Bumbaugh's fumble recovery on a field goal that he took back 80 yards for a touchdown, the Timberwolves couldn't get the win against Moses Lake.

Mount Si 39, Post Falls, Idaho 38, OT

Okanogan 27, Omak 18

Pomeroy 58, Liberty Bell 12

Mt. Spokane 41, Ridgeline 0 (highlights in video): Jordan Sands had potentially the catch of the year as Mt. Spokane took it to Ridgeline. He had two touchdowns overall.

IDAHO FOOTBALL SCORES

Bonners Ferry 35, Orofino 0

Clark Fork 39, Lakeside 22

Homedale 38, Sandpoint 21

Lakeland 50, St. Maries 0

Lapwai 60, Kamiah 28

Lewis County 66, Salmon River 0

Lewiston 63, Eisenhower, Wash. 21

Mullan/St. Regis 54, Wallace 22

Potlatch 60, Deary 8

Prairie 72, Logos 24