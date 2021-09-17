2 the Turf: September 17, 2021

WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Asotin 31, Reardan 0
Central Valley 41, Ferris 0 (highlights in video): Central Valley capitalized on three Saxon errors (one muffed punt, two turnovers) to score their first three touchdowns and never looked back. One of the turnovers was a Nic Saunders pick six.
Chewelah 33, Liberty (Spangle) 12 (highlights in video): Running back Kruz Katzer helped guide Chewelah to victory with his four touchdowns.
Clarkston 43, North Central 14 (highlights in video): Clarkston didn't allow North Central to score until the final quarter of play as the Bantams cruised.
Colfax 30, Lake Roosevelt 0 (highlights in video): Colfax blanks Lake Roosevelt and perhaps has one of the coolest onside kicks you'll ever see in the highlight.
Davenport 22, Northwest Christian 20 (highlights in video): Davenport used a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter to eventually lock up this affair.
Gonzaga Prep 51, Cheney 3 (highlights in video): Gonzaga Prep led 44-0 midway through the second quarter and never looked back.
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 34, Chelan 28
Lewiston, Idaho 63, Eisenhower 21
Moscow, Idaho 47, Pullman 7 (highlights in video): Leon Hutton was a machine scoring seven touchdowns in the Bears victory over their rivals, including a pass to Cody Isaakson that resulted in a touchdown that you have to see to believe.
Moses Lake 28, Lake City 21 (highlights in video): Despite Eric Bumbaugh's fumble recovery on a field goal that he took back 80 yards for a touchdown, the Timberwolves couldn't get the win against Moses Lake.
Mount Si 39, Post Falls, Idaho 38, OT
Okanogan 27, Omak 18
Pomeroy 58, Liberty Bell 12
Mt. Spokane 41, Ridgeline 0 (highlights in video): Jordan Sands had potentially the catch of the year as Mt. Spokane took it to Ridgeline. He had two touchdowns overall.
IDAHO FOOTBALL SCORES
Bonners Ferry 35, Orofino 0
Clark Fork 39, Lakeside 22
Clarkston, Wash. 43, North Central 14 (highlights in video)a: Clarkston didn't allow North Central to score until the final quarter of play as the Bantams cruised.
Homedale 38, Sandpoint 21
Lakeland 50, St. Maries 0
Lapwai 60, Kamiah 28
Lewis County 66, Salmon River 0
Lewiston 63, Eisenhower, Wash. 21
Moscow 47, Pullman, Wash. 7 (highlights in video): Leon Hutton was a machine scoring seven touchdowns in the Bears victory over their rivals, including a pass to Cody Isaakson that resulted in a touchdown that you have to see to believe.
Moses Lake, Wash. 28, Lake City 21 (highlights in video): Despite Eric Bumbaugh's fumble recovery on a field goal that he took back 80 yards for a touchdown, the Timberwolves couldn't get the win against Moses Lake.
Mount Si, Wash. 39, Post Falls 38, OT
Mullan/St. Regis 54, Wallace 22
Potlatch 60, Deary 8
Prairie 72, Logos 24
Teton 38, Salmon 0