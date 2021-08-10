2 the Turf: October 9th

Friday featured a big GSL match up between Gonzaga Prep and Central valley and one of the craziest games of the year in the IEL between Post Falls and Lewiston.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL SCORES

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 50, Odessa 20 (highlights in video): The #1 8-man team (Odessa) and the #2 8-man team (ACH) in the state squared off in Coulee City. Quarterback Dane Isaak led the way on offense while his cousin Reece Isaak led the way on defense.

Brewster 44, Tonasket 22

Clarkston 9, East Valley (Spokane) 7 (highlights in video): Landon Taylor had an interception and a touchdown to help lead Clarkston to a win on homecoming.

Colfax 52, Kettle Falls 0

Davenport 51, Liberty (Spangle) 50 (Coach'd Up)

Freeman 40, Newport 7

Gonzaga Prep 35, Central Valley 7 (highlights in video): Ryan McKenna ran for two touchdowns as Gonzaga Prep remained undefeated on the season.

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 41, Colville 8 (highlights in video): Quarterback Cole Hunsacker threw for four touchdowns as Lakeside advanced to 5-0.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 57, Medical Lake 34 (highlights in video): Chase Galbreath threw for four touchdowns and Hunter Dinkins caught three of them as Lind-Ritzville/Sprague advanced to 5-0.

Moses Lake 21, Eastmont 13

Mt. Spokane 37, Ferris 0 (highlights in video): The Wildcats blanked the Saxons in a game played at Ridgeline.

Northport 32, Inchelium 20

Pomeroy def. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse, forfeit

Pullman 45, Rogers (Spokane) 8

Richland 14, Mead 12 (highlights in video): Richland held off Mead as the Panthers had several opportunities to win it in the fourth quarter. Nolan Braun had maybe the catch of the year as he mossed a defender in the end zone.

Ridgeline 13, Cheney 10 (highlights in video): Ridgeline got their first win as a program.

Riverside 42, Deer Park 14 (highlights in video): Riverside dominated in The Battle of the Horns.

Sunnyside Christian 76, Touchet 0

University 21, Lewis and Clark 17 (highlights in video): Dayton Thompson returned a kick for a touchdown as U High defeated LC in a close affair.

IDAHO FOOTBALL SCORES

Coeur d'Alene 38, Lake City 0 (highlights in video): Coeur d'Alene won their seventh straight contest in the crosstown rivalry.

Kellogg 18, Bonners Ferry 13

Kendrick 54, Timberline-Weippe 0

Lakeland 59, Moscow 0 (highlights in video): John Cornish ran for three touchdowns as Lakeland cruised.

Lakeside 62, Kootenai 34

Lewiston 30, Post Falls 29 (highlights in video): This was one of the craziest games of the year. Post Falls' Zachary Clark returned an interception for a 95-yard touchdown in the fourth to give the Trojans a 29-23 lead. Lewiston answered with a touchdown of their own to go up 30-29. Post Falls then marched down the field but missed the game-winning field goal on the seven-yard line with three seconds left.

Logos 66, Troy 20

Mullan/St. Regis 62, Clark Fork 22

Prairie 58, Lapwai 26