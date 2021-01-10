x
HS Football

2 the Turf: October 2nd

The night featured several rivalry games, including Central Valley vs. University, which came down to the final play.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL SCORES

Central Valley 27, University 24 (highlights in video): Central Valley QB Luke Abshire led the final drive that ended in Aiden Labrosse kicking the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Clarkston 42, Rogers (Spokane) 14

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 48, Ferris 0 (highlights in video): Coeur d'Alene raced out to a 14-0 lead after an Isaiah Griffin TD, a recovered onside kick, and then a Gunner Giulio TD.

Cusick 52, Curlew 33

East Valley (Spokane) 50, North Central 18 (highlights in video): East Valley quarterback Diezel Wilkinson ran all over North Central, including a 50 yard TD run, en route to a dominate win.

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 49, Medical Lake 8 (highlights in video): Lakeside took it to Medical Lake as they came off of a three-week Covid pause.

Liberty (Spangle) 26, Colfax 0

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 27, Chewelah 0

Mead 44, Cheney 0 (highlights in video): Mead routed the Blackhawks as Cheney is still looking for their first touchdown of the season.

Mt. Spokane 27, Lewis and Clark 0 (highlights in video): Aiden Prado had a fumble recovery and two touchdowns in the third quarter to led Mt. Spokane to a shutout win.

Newport 14, Deer Park 13

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 20, Manson 8

Okanogan 55, Brewster 13

Omak 43, Colville 20

Pomeroy 104, Touchet 12

Post Falls, Idaho 51, Pasco 7 (highlights in video): Post Falls' Dylan Wolfe ran the opening kickoff back for a score and the rout was on from there.

Pullman 35, West Valley 21 (highlights in video): Pullman notched their first win of the season tonight over the visiting West Valley Eagles.

Reardan 42, Kettle Falls 14 (highlights in video): Abe Nelson scored on a 45 yard run on the second play of the game and Kettle Falls could never catch up.

Riverside 24, Freeman 14 (highlights in video): Both Riverside and Freeman came into Friday's game undefeated as Jordan Nortz grabbed three interceptions for the Rams.

Wellpinit 68, Columbia (Hunters) 18 (highlights in video): Wellpinit got their first win of the season over Columbia.

Woodinville 24, Moses Lake 13

IDAHO FOOTBALL SCORES

Clark Fork 48, Wallace 32

Genesee 50, Troy 6

Kendrick 66, Lakeside 0

Lakeland 50, Timberlake 0 (highlights in video): Lakeland was up 31-0 at the half and never let off the gas against their rival.

Lapwai 44, Clearwater Valley 22

Lewiston 48, Moscow 13 (highlights in video): Lewiston and Moscow were tied at 13 in the first half. From there on out the Bengals pitched a shutout.

Potlatch 60, Logos 0

Sandpoint 28, Lake City 13 (highlights in video):  Homecoming King Gerrit Cox scored three touchdowns as Sandpoint improved to 3-2.

