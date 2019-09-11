WASHINGTON PREP FOOTBALL

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 58, Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 14

Asotin 35, Northwest Christian 7 (highlights in video)- Dylan Landrus had three rushing touchdowns for Asotin in the win. One of those rushing scores was for 47 yards.

Central Valley 40, Walla Walla 7

Cheney 40, East Valley (Yakima) 7

Chewelah 36, Reardan 23 (Coach'd Up)

Colfax 59, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13 (highlights in video)- Jacob Brown had 133 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Colfax. Gunner Aune had an interception.

Davenport 36, Liberty (Spangle) 14 (highlights in video)- The Gorillas scored 22 points in the second quarter to get control of the game by halftime. Gavin Boggs had 245 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

Ephrata 34, East Valley (Spokane) 0

Hermiston, Ore. 55, North Central 28

Newport 35, Cascade (Leavenworth) 7

Northport 28, Wellpinit 14

Odessa-Harrington 78, Entiat 14

Riverside 28, Okanogan 17

Selkirk 64, Curlew 24

West Valley (Spokane) 34, Selah 7



Crossover Playoff Games

Chiawana 21, Mead 10 (highlights in video): Mead only scored three points until the fourth quarter. Ryan Blair tossed it 70 yards to Kolby Blackler for the Panther’s lone touchdown of the night in the fourth.

Clarkston 48, Toppenish 27 (highlights in video)

Gonzaga Prep 50, Hanford 36 (highlights in video): All 471 yards of Gonzaga Prep’s offense came on the ground as the Bullpups advanced to state. Ryan Collier had three touchdowns while G Prep QB Ryan KcKenna had 165 yards and a 46 yard touchdown.

Kennewick 24, Shadle Park 7 (highlights in video): Shadle Park’s Owen Burgos had the Highlanders’ lone touchdown on the evening on a pick six. Kennewick only led by a field goal going into the fourth quarter, but scored 14 points in the final frame to secure the win.

Mt. Spokane 49, Kamiakin 20 (highlights in video): Mt. Spokane’s Kannon Katzer scored five touchdowns en route to a Mt. Spokane route of Kamiakin. Overall he had 220 yards of offense as the Wildcats are state bound.

Othello 17, Pullman 3





IDAHO PREP FOOTBALL

Coeur d'Alene 31, Mountain View 21 (highlights in video): Mountain View came back in the fourth quarter to get the game within a field goal but Gunnier Giulio had other plans, scoring on a 67 yard run to seal the game. Coeur d’Alene will host Highland next week in the playoffs. The Vikings lost to Highland 28-21 earlier in the season in Pocatello.

Prairie 60, Raft River 26