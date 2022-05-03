Washington and Idaho state basketball semifinals scores and highlights

It was state semifinal Friday around the state of Washington for both boys and girls, and in Idaho for the boys.

SPOKANE, Wash. — WASHINGTON BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

4A STATE TOURNAMENT

Consolation

Kamiakin 63, Gonzaga Prep 40

3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinal

Rainier Beach 53, Mt. Spokane 50 (highlights in video): Rainier Beach led by 8 with a minute and a half to go. Mt. Spokane feverishly made a run but it was too late.

2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinal

Pullman 69, North Kitsap 53 (highlights in video): Pullman's Grayson Hunt had a night to remember with 22 points and 22 rebounds. Teammate Jaedyn Brown also had a nice game with 18 points. The Greyhounds will face Lynden in the 2A state championship at 3 PM.



1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Consolation

Freeman 82, Quincy 72

2B STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinal

Brewster 56, Kalama 53 (highlights in between Washington boys and girls basketball scores): Brady Wulf knocked down a late three and Tyson Schertenlieb would make a pair of free throws to hold on to a three-point lead. Brewster advances to the 2B state championship game to face Liberty at 3 PM.

Liberty 65, Morton-White Pass 55 (highlights in between Washington boys and girls basketball scores): The Lancers exploded in the 3rd quarter outscoring the Timberwolves 22-11 and would never let go of the lead. Tayshawn Colvin starred scoring a game-high 34 points while knocking down four three-pointers. The "Brothers Foland" each scored in double-figures, Lincoln with 17 and London with 14.

Consolation

Colfax 79, Lake Roosevelt 77



1B STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinal

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 52, Northwest Yeshiva 43 (highlights in between Washington boys and girls basketball scores): Reese Isaak went 11 of 13 for 29 points to power the Warriors to a state championship game. Grady Murray also added 17. ACH will take on Cusick in the 1B state championship on Saturday at 7 PM.

Cusick 59, Sunnyside Christian 48 (highlights in between Washington boys and girls basketball scores): The Seymour brothers led Cusick to the victory. Colton had 21 points and Bode added 7 points. Cusick will face Almira Coulee Hartline in the 1B state championship at 7 PM on Saturday.

Consolation

Moses Lake Christian 55, DeSales 41

WASHINGTON GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinal

Lake Washington 42, Mead 41 (highlights in video): The Panthers would trail by 12 heading into the fourth quarter. A nearly heroic comeback fell short as Mead had a shot to win it with 12 seconds left to play, but was unable to get a potential game-winner to fall.

2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Consolation

Hudson's Bay 54, West Valley (Spokane) 53



1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Consolation

Freeman 46, Colville 39

2B STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinal

Colfax 74, Liberty (Spangle) 49 (highlights in between Washington boys and girls basketball scores): It was an all-around team effort for the Bulldogs who had four players finish scoring in double-figures. Colfax will face Warden in the 2B state championship game with a 5 PM tip.

Warden 68, Okanogan 48 (highlights in between Washington boys and girls basketball scores): The two-headed monster of Lauryn Madsen and Kiana Rios led Warden to the 2B state championship game. Madsen led all scorers with 26 points, doing most of her damage from three-point land by knocking down six threes. Rios finished the game with 15 points. Warden will face Colfax on Saturday at 5 PM.

Consolation

La Conner 69, Lake Roosevelt 61



1B STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinal

Mount Vernon Christian 38, Garfield-Palouse 32 (highlights in between Washington boys and girls basketball scores): In a back-and-forth slugfest, Kenzi Pederson scored a game-high 19 points for the Vikings. It wasn't enough though as the Hurricanes would build a double-digit lead in the 4th quarter.

Neah Bay 48, Colton 41 (highlights in between Washington boys and girls basketball scores): Maggie Meyer scored 27 points, but it wasn't enough to beat Neah Bay's balanced attack.

Consolation

Pomeroy 63, Wilbur-Creston 39





IDAHO BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

5A STATE TOURNAMENT

Consolation

Lake City 62, Eagle 53

4A STATE TOURNAMENT

Consolation

Moscow 56, Burley 52

3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Consolation

Bonners Ferry 70, Fruitland 62

2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

St. Maries 59, West Side 50 (highlights in video): Grayson Sands would knock down back-to-back threes to give St. Maries a 14 lead in the third quarter and they would never look back. St. Maries will face Melba in the 2A state championship with a 12;40 PM tip.



1A DI STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinal

Lapwai 79, Logos 43 (highlights in between Washington boys and girls basketball scores): Lapwai opened the game shooting 4-of-5 from three which led them to lead 14-2 just three minutes into the contest. They will play Kamiah in the 1A DI state championship game on Saturday at 10:30 AM PT.

Kamiah 42, Grace 40 (highlights in between Washington boys and girls basketball scores): Kamiah led a furious comeback in the second half and pulled off the two-point win. Freshman David Kludt was clutch down the stretch scoring five of the Kubs' final seven points. They will play Lapwai in the 1A DI state championship game on Saturday at 10:30 AM PT.

Consolation

Oakley 36, Lighthouse Christian 32



1A DII STATE TOURNAMENT

Consolation