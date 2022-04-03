Washington and Idaho state basketball quarterfinals: Highlights and scores

Washington kicked off day two of their state tournament on Thursday for both boys and girls, while the Idaho boys played in day one of their slate.

SPOKANE, Wash. — WASHINGTON BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

4A STATE TOURNAMENT

Curtis 67, Gonzaga Prep 55

3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Mt. Spokane 70, Mountlake Terrace 45 (highlights in video in girls section): Mt. Spokane raced out to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back as four players scored in double figures. The Wildcats will take on Rainier Beach at 5:30 on Friday for a spot in the state championship.



2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Pullman 78, Prosser 48 (highlights in video): Jaedyn Brown had 24 points as the Greyhounds outscored Prosser 27-3 in the third quarter. Pullman will play #1 seeded North Kitsap on Friday at 7:15 in the semis.



1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Life Christian Academy 53, Freeman 52



Lynden Christian 67, Quincy 44



2B STATE TOURNAMENT

Brewster 67, Toutle Lake 65 (highlights in video): Brewster trailed by double-digits in the second half but would rally late to tie the game at 63 with under 40 seconds to play. The Bears had their final possession with 20 seconds left and that’s when senior Adaih Najera hit the game-winner. Brewster will face Kalama in the semifinals with a 7:15 PM start time on Friday.

Morton White-Pass 64, Colfax 60 (highlights in video): It was the John Lustig show for the Bulldogs, as the senior scored a whopping 40 points. However, his heroic efforts weren't enough as he would foul out late in the game, and Morton-White Pass would take advantage with four unanswered points to hang on for the win. Colfax will face Lake Roosevelt in the consolation bracket at 3:45 PM on Friday.

Liberty 69, Lake Roosevelt 54 (highlights in video): The Lancers trailed at halftime but put together a second half to remember. Liberty outscored Lake Roosevelt 22-8 in the third quarter, led by a strong performance from Colton Marsh. He would lead all scorers with 19 points. Liberty will face Morton-White Pass in the semifinals at 9 PM on Friday.



1B STATE TOURNAMENT

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 52, Lummi Nation 44 (highlights in video): ACH used an 11-0 run to start the third quarter to lock up a win. The Warriors play Northwest Yeshiva on Friday at 2 pm for a spot in the state championship.

Cusick 74, DeSales 65 (highlights in video): The Cusick boys had control of this game from start to finish. Cusick plays Sunnyside Christian in the semis at 5:30 on Friday.



Sunnyside Christian 39, Moses Lake Christian Academy 36





WASHINGTON GIRLS PREP BASKEBALL

3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Mead 52, Stanwood 33 (highlights in video below): The #1 seeded Mead girls went on a 17-1 run in the fourth quarter to close out the game and advance to the state semis. They will next play #4 Lake Washington on Friday at 7:15.

2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Ellensburg 60, West Valley (Spokane) 42

1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Lynden Christian 44, Colville 34



Montesano 40, Freeman 26

2B STATE TOURNAMENT

Colfax 67, Raymond 34 (highlights in video): Brynn McGaughy had 27 points while Asher Cai added 22 and the Bulldogs cruised. Colfax will take on conference foe Liberty in the semis Friday at 5:30. Colfax is 2-1 in the series this year, with a blowout win in the conference championship.

Liberty (Spangle) 59, Chief Leschi 29 (highlights in video): The Lancers made it rain from three-point land with multiple players making two or more three-pointers. Teagan Colvin led all scorers with 22 points, and Grace Grumbly had 16. Liberty will face Colfax in the semifinals on Friday with a 5:30 PM tip.

Okanogan 64, Lake Roosevelt 49 (highlights in video): Okanogan outscored Lake Roosevelt by 19 in the third quarter and cruised from that. Okanogan will play #2 seeded Warden on Friday at 3:45 for a shot at a state championship.



1B STATE TOURNAMENT

Garfield-Palouse 40, Mossyrock 35 (highlights in video): Kenzi Pederson led Garfield-Palouse to a big first-half lead scoring 20 points. Mossyrock would respond in the second half cutting the lead to a point, but the Vikings out of Garfield-Palouse would hang on for the win by knocking down late free throws. Garfield-Palouse will face the No. 1 seeded Mount Vernon Christian on Friday with a 7:15 PM tip.

Colton 57, Pomeroy 43 (highlights in video): Colton’s Maggie Meyer had 25 points as perennial power Colton advanced to the state semis. Colton will face off against Neah Bay in the semis on Friday at 9 PM.

Neah Bay 59, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 48





IDAHO BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

5A STATE TOURNAMENT

Centennial 72, Lake City 67 (highlights in Washington girls section): The #1 seeded Lake City boys were upset by #8 Centennial in the Idaho state quarterfinals on Thursday. At one point, the Timberwolves cut Centennial’s lead to two with under a minute left, but they couldn’t overcome the deficit. Lake City will play Eagle in a consolation game on Friday at 11 AM PT.

4A STATE TOURNAMENT

Jerome 63, Moscow 46

3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Marsh Valley 66, Bonners Ferry 46

2A STATE TOURNAMENT

St. Maries 46, Firth 34 (highlights in video): St. Maries began their quest to defend their 2021 state title in emphatic fashion on Thursday as they opened up a 14-point lead in the third quarter against Firth. The Lumberjacks will play West Side on Friday at 6 PM PT for a spot in the state championship.

1AD1 STATE TOURNAMENT

Kamiah 41, Liberty Charter 23 (highlights in video): Kamiah opened up a 14-point lead in the third quarter behind multiple plays from Brady Cox. They’ll play Grace at 6 PM PT on Friday in the state semis.

Lapwai 83, Lighthouse Christian 39 (highlights in video): Lapwai opened their game against Lighthouse Christian on a 16-0 run and never looked back. Titus Yearout also scored his 2,000th career point in the contest. Lapwai will take on Logos in the state semis on Friday at 4 PM PT.

Logos 37, Oakley 35

1AD2 STATE TOURNAMENT

Carey 62, Timberline-Weippe 40