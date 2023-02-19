A first for Sandpoint ... Bulldogs win first state basketball title in school history

It is the first state 4A title for a team from North Idaho since 2003, when Post Falls won the second of back-to-back titles.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Well, it’s a thing now.

No, not just getting to the Ford Idaho Center.

But winning.

State championships.

Sandpoint, in its first appearance in the state title game since 1996, when the tournament was held at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, went on a 14-0 run in the third quarter, and held off the top-seeded Shelley Russets 69-65 in the state 4A championship Saturday night, the first in program history for the third-seeded Bulldogs.

“I’m still in shock,” Sandpoint senior guard Kelsey Cessna said. “I’ve got so much adrenaline going on right now. I’m so proud of this group of girls. It’s an amazing feeling.”

The Bulldogs advanced to the title game four times previously (1982, 1983, 1984, 1996), each time finishing runner-up.

“This really starts with our two senior captains in Kelsey (Cessna) and Demi Driggs,” fifth-year Sandpoint head coach Will Love said. “We did a book study last spring and we saw a lot of stuff on display of what we saw last season. Credit to them, they kept on the kids to continue to get better and come shoot after practice. I really give credit to the kids, especially the two captains, for keeping that goal in mind.”

