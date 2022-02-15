x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Basketball

Here's the high school basketball semi-finals lineup for Tuesday night

Tuesday night's high school basketball lineup is jam-packed with boys and girls teams competing in the semi-finals.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tuesday night's high school basketball lineup is jam-packed with boys and girls teams competing in the semi-finals across the Inland Northwest.

KREM 2 Sports Director Brenna Greene and Sports Reporter Travis Green will be at the games and will have highlights during the KREM 2 News at 10 and 11 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Video highlights from the games will be available in this story on Tuesday night.

Here is the high school basketball lineup for Tuesday, Feb. 15.

District 8 4A and 3A semi-finals

Boys Basketball

  • Richland vs. Gonzaga Prep- 7 p.m. at Gonzaga Prep
  • Central Valley vs. Kamiakin- 6 p.m. at Kamiakin

Girls Basketball

  • Chiawana vs. Gonzaga Prep- 5 p.m. at Gonzaga Prep
  • Ferris vs. Hermiston- 5 p.m. at Hermiston
  • Kennewick vs. Mead- 6 p.m. at Mead
  • Mead vs. Kennewick- 6 p.m. at Kennewick
  • Ferris vs. Mt. Spokane- 7:30 p.m. at Mt. Spokane

District 7 2B semi-finals

Boys Basketball

  • Davenport vs. Colfax- 5 p.m. at West Valley
  • Liberty vs. NCW- 6:30 p.m. at West Valley

Girls Basketball

  • Kettle Falls vs. Liberty- 2 p.m. at West Valley
  • Rearden vs. Colfax- 6:30 p.m. at West Valley

Related Articles

In Other News

Spirit Week: Groovy Shoes recap