Here's the high school basketball semi-finals lineup for Tuesday night

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tuesday night's high school basketball lineup is jam-packed with boys and girls teams competing in the semi-finals across the Inland Northwest.
Here is the high school basketball lineup for Tuesday, Feb. 15.
District 8 4A and 3A semi-finals
Boys Basketball
- Richland vs. Gonzaga Prep- 7 p.m. at Gonzaga Prep
- Central Valley vs. Kamiakin- 6 p.m. at Kamiakin
Girls Basketball
- Chiawana vs. Gonzaga Prep- 5 p.m. at Gonzaga Prep
- Ferris vs. Hermiston- 5 p.m. at Hermiston
- Kennewick vs. Mead- 6 p.m. at Mead
- Ferris vs. Mt. Spokane- 7:30 p.m. at Mt. Spokane
District 7 2B semi-finals
Boys Basketball
- Davenport vs. Colfax- 5 p.m. at West Valley
- Liberty vs. NCW- 6:30 p.m. at West Valley
Girls Basketball
- Kettle Falls vs. Liberty- 2 p.m. at West Valley
- Rearden vs. Colfax- 6:30 p.m. at West Valley