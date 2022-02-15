Here's the high school basketball semi-finals lineup for Tuesday night

Tuesday night's high school basketball lineup is jam-packed with boys and girls teams competing in the semi-finals.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tuesday night's high school basketball lineup is jam-packed with boys and girls teams competing in the semi-finals across the Inland Northwest.

KREM 2 Sports Director Brenna Greene and Sports Reporter Travis Green will be at the games and will have highlights during the KREM 2 News at 10 and 11 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Video highlights from the games will be available in this story on Tuesday night.

Here is the high school basketball lineup for Tuesday, Feb. 15.

District 8 4A and 3A semi-finals

Boys Basketball

Richland vs. Gonzaga Prep- 7 p.m. at Gonzaga Prep

Central Valley vs. Kamiakin- 6 p.m. at Kamiakin

Girls Basketball

Chiawana vs. Gonzaga Prep- 5 p.m. at Gonzaga Prep

Ferris vs. Hermiston- 5 p.m. at Hermiston

Kennewick vs. Mead- 6 p.m. at Mead

Mead vs. Kennewick- 6 p.m. at Kennewick

Ferris vs. Mt. Spokane- 7:30 p.m. at Mt. Spokane

District 7 2B semi-finals

Boys Basketball

Davenport vs. Colfax- 5 p.m. at West Valley

Liberty vs. NCW- 6:30 p.m. at West Valley

Girls Basketball