WA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Adna 45, Napavine 43

Asotin 70, Liberty (Spangle) 61

Central Valley 49, North Central 41

Clarkston 60, Lewiston, Idaho 55

Colfax 66, Reardan 39

Columbia (Hunters) 51, Northport 42

Curtis 66, Graham-Kapowsin 44

Cusick 71, Wellpinit 63

Deer Park 76, Medical Lake 61

Eastside Catholic 68, Garfield 50

Ephrata 73, Quincy 65

Ferris 60, Rogers (Spokane) 42

Gonzaga Prep 69, Mead 52

Lewis and Clark 83, Shadle Park 79

Mt. Spokane 74, University 48

Newport 66, Priest River, Idaho 32

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 55, Wilbur-Creston 38

Odessa 72, Selkirk 39

St. George's 77, Chewelah 41

West Valley (Spokane) 67, East Valley (Spokane) 47

WA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 54, Inchelium 38

Central Valley 72, North Central 44

Colfax 46, Reardan 29

Colville 52, Riverside 37

Davenport 70, Kettle Falls 30

Ephrata 74, Quincy 27

Ferris 71, Rogers (Spokane) 14

Gonzaga Prep 58, Mead 51

Lewis and Clark 84, Shadle Park 15

Liberty (Spangle) 71, Asotin 20

Medical Lake 58, Deer Park 38

Mt. Spokane 64, University 49

Newport 32, Priest River, Idaho 21

Northport def. Columbia (Hunters), forfeit

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 56, Wilbur-Creston 10

Selkirk 36, Odessa 34

St. George's 51, Chewelah 26

Wellpinit 60, Cusick 18

West Valley (Spokane) 71, East Valley (Spokane) 50

ID BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Clarkston, Wash. 71, Lewiston 50

Coeur d'Alene 55, Lake City 51

Lapwai 71, Genesee 30

Newport, Wash. 66, Priest River 32

Prairie 49, Potlatch 42

Vallivue 58, Nampa 57

Wallace 57, Lakeside 50

ID GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Genesis Preparatory Academy 58, Lakeside 41

Lake City 43, Coeur d'Alene 37

Newport, Wash. 32, Priest River 21