WASHINGTON BOYS BASKETBALL

Central Valley 55, Gonzaga Prep 43 (Highlights in video): Central Valley kept a steady lead over Gonzaga Prep to advance to 14-1 on the season. The Bears' Jayce Simmons and Carsen Raab had 12 points apiece, while Gavin Gilstrap chipped in 10. Gonzaga Prep was led by Hodges Flemming with 18 points.

Chewelah 71, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 44

Colfax 62, Reardan 51 (Highlights in video): Colfax outscored Reardan by 12 points in the third quarter and that was the difference in the contest. Justin Lustig had 25 points for the Bulldogs, while Zane Perleberg was right behind with 24 for Reardan.

Curlew 43, Northport 30

Cusick 23, Selkirk 21

Davis 98, Moses Lake 73

Deer Park 54, Riverside 37

East Valley (Spokane) 81, Cheney 74

Garfield-Palouse 56, Colton 26

Kettle Falls 54, Davenport 36

Lake Roosevelt 64, Oroville 40

Lewis and Clark 56, Rogers (Spokane) 39

Lewiston, Idaho 56, Clarkston 33 (Highlights in video): Jace McKarcher led the Bengals with 15 points. Many of McKarcher's points came when Lewiston raced out to a 23-6 lead over the Bantams. It was Lewiston's first win in the rivalry in seven years.

Liberty (Spangle) 83, Tekoa/Rosalia 39

Mead 77, North Central 30

Medical Lake 81, Colville 32

Newport 61, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 45

Oakesdale 53, Pomeroy 32

Odessa 72, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 45

Okanogan 62, Cascade (Leavenworth) 44

St. George's 67, Wilbur-Creston 40

University 75, Shadle Park 48

Wellpinit 76, Columbia (Hunters) 36

West Valley (Spokane) 59, Pullman 50 (Highlights in video): The West Valley Eagles got a nine point victory over Pullman on Friday. Blaine Vasicek had 18 points and Jacye Pakootas chipped in 15 for West Valley in the win.

WASHINGTON GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central Valley 56, Gonzaga Prep 38 (Highlights in video): Central Valley limited Gonzaga Prep to three points in the third quarter to edge the Bullpups. The Bears scored 14 points in the third quarter as well. Grace Geldien had 14 points and Michael Pitts added 13 for Central Valley.

Clarkston 58, Lewiston, Idaho 31 (Highlights in video): Ashlyn Wallace had 20 points as the Bantams routed Lewiston. Clarkston outscored Lewiston 12-5 in the first quarter, 20-13 in the second quarter, and 14-3 in the third to put the game away.

Colton 49, Garfield-Palouse 44

Connell 64, Kiona-Benton 19

Curlew 41, Northport 35

Davenport 55, Kettle Falls 32

Deer Park 51, Riverside 27

East Valley (Spokane) 55, Cheney 48

Lake Roosevelt 47, Oroville 24

Lewis and Clark 67, Rogers (Spokane) 17

Liberty (Spangle) 71, Tekoa/Rosalia 36

Mead 39, North Central 28

Medical Lake 68, Colville 57

Moses Lake 53, Davis 36

Newport 42, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 39

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 54, Chewelah 31

Oakesdale 38, Pomeroy 37

Odessa 64, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 63

Okanogan 64, Cascade (Leavenworth) 23

Reardan 55, Colfax 53 (OT) (Highlights in video): Reardan scored two more points in overtime and that was the difference as the Indians beat the Bulldogs in Reardan. Ayden Krupke had 17 points for Reardan and Asher Cai notched 27 for the Bulldogs.

Selkirk 54, Cusick 17

St. George's 60, Wilbur-Creston 27

University 85, Shadle Park 30

Wellpinit 58, Columbia (Hunters) 10

West Valley (Spokane) 69, Pullman 27 (Highlights in video): West Valley routed Pullman on Friday en route to a perfect 6-0 record in GNL play. Overall, the Eagles sit at 12-1. West Valley's Hailey Marrow led all scorers with 14 points, while Nevaeh Sherwood and Alyssa Amann had 11 apiece.

IDAHO BOYS BASKETBALL

Genesis Preparatory Academy 64, Bonners Ferry 46

Kendrick 68, Nezperce 45

Salmon 79, W. Jefferson 73

Sandpoint 72, Priest River 40

Wallace 66, Kootenai 27

IDAHO GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lakeland 44, Moscow 25

Lapwai 72, Genesee 59

N. Idaho Christian 50, Mullan/St. Regis 24

Wallace 58, Kootenai 11

