Greater Spokane League announces season two and season three dates

Season two is comprised of what are traditionally spring sports, while season three is comprised of what are traditionally winter sports.

SPOKANE, Wash — The Greater Spokane League announced Wednesday that they have beginning and end dates for the starts and ends of season two and season three.

Season two will begin April 5 and conclude on May 15, while season three will begin May 10 and conclude on June 19. One outlier is that gymnastics' season, which will begin May 3.

Season two is comprised of baseball, fastpitch softball, boys soccer, track and field, golf, and tennis, while season three is comprised of basketball, wrestling, slowpitch softball, cheer, dance, and boys' swim and dive.

Golf, tennis, track and field, boys swim and dive, and gymnastics can begin competitions with the area in phase 1 of Governor Inslee's Healthy Washington Roadmap to Recovery plan. Baseball, boys soccer, fastpitch softball, and slow pitch softball can begin competitions in phase 2.

Basketball, competitive cheer with contact, dance and drill with contact and wrestling can only begin practice in phase 2 and can begin games in phase 3. Phase 3 guidelines have not yet be announced by the state.

Our region is currently in phase 1.

Season one dates were already known, with football slated to start practice on Feb. 15 and girls soccer and cross country beginning practice on Feb. 22. Volleyball and girls swim and dive began practices on Feb. 8.