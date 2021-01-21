Gov. Little wants more spectators to be permitted at sporting events

The governor has instructed the State Board of Education to revise its school athletic plan to allow more people to attend athletic events.

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in Idaho, Gov. Brad Little is urging the State Board of Education to revise its school athletic plan to allow more spectators at sporting events.

“All of our decisions related to the Idaho Rebounds plan have been rooted in detailed metrics related to virus activity and impacts on our health care system,” Little said in a statement Wednesday. “Thanks to the good actions of the people of Idaho to slow the spread of the virus in our communities, we are seeing a continued decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.”

Details of the plan are still being worked out and will be announced in the coming days.

The governor and Idaho health officials are constantly fielding questions from Idahoans wanting to know when more parents, family and fans can enjoy local sporting events.

The governor wants to remind people that in order to keep these activities as open as possible, we must continue good practices of social distancing, mask wearing, and hand sanitization.

