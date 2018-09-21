Each week, Mark Hanrahan tracks all things going on and off the football field during Friday night football games in the Inland Northwest that do not always make the highlight reel.

This week, Hanrahan brought us the story of a grandma who takes to the Freeman High sidelines to take photos of the game with her own camera. Her name is Kay Crist and she's been taking pictures at the games for nearly four decades.

She said her favorite part about taking the photos from the sidelines is being around all the athletes, especially her grandson, who is on Freeman's team. After so many years, she's seen quite a few families grow up around the football field, including her own.

"It is nice," she said. " And it is that -- a family connection. And I take (pictures of) the kids, and then I take (pictures of) their kids and then their kids. So, you get to see them all the way through.

Hanrahan also noticed an athlete who did what most football players couldn't do in a single game. Columbia defensive back Trey Young put together four picks throughout the Lions' 14-6 win.

Young picked up two picks in the first half and two more in the second. His fourth pick of the night sealed the victory for Columbia.

Previous: Bit of Whit: Whitney Ward brings all the stories from the sidelines, football field in Week 3

To view this video, click here.

© 2018 KREM