Each week, evening anchor Mark Hanrahan tracks all things going on and off the football field during Friday night football games in the Inland Northwest that do not always make the highlight reel.

This week, Hanrahan found the Northwest Christian pride in one student who took on the role as the team's mascot.

Josh Cisco riles up the Crusaders fans every game. unlike other mascots, Cisco doesn't have to wear a mascot head, which means he can talk and interact with the student section as much as he wants.

Cisco said he got the idea of being the Crusader mascot from his Spanish teacher, who initially asked Cisco if he wanted to take on the role. Cisco said he jumped at the opportunity.

In Medical Lake, Freeman's Will Campbell got Hanrahan's attention. Campbell was pushed out of bounds and did a barrel roll in the air. He somehow missed the practice bench and managed to not hurt anyone as he landed right in the center of the cheerleading squad.

RELATED: Coach'd Up: Hear what Lewis & Clark football coach Dave Hughes has to say from the sidelines

And at Saint Maries, Aubree Osier was helping out the Lumberjacks with her kicks Friday night. She is a soccer player at Saint Maries and has been waiting for her chance to kick for the football team.

Aubree Osier kicking extra points for the Jacks. She went 5 for 8. First time kicking. She did awesome. Very proud of her. pic.twitter.com/l1vEs2WFyN — SMHS Athletics (@gilkey_todd) September 29, 2018

Friday was her first game and she went 5 for 8 on extra points, helping the Lumberjacks to a big 56-0 win over Bonners Ferry.

© 2018 KREM