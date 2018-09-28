Thursday:

Ferris 21, Shadle Park 13: Junior quarterback Jack Clavel completed 15 of 19 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns to help the the Saxons (3-2) edge the Highlanders (1-4) in a Greter Spokane League matchup.

Mt. Spokane 13, Gonzaga Prep 0: Senior quarterback Quentin Ayers finshed with 4-of-11 pass completions for 65 yards and led the Wildcats (4-1) on the ground with 20 carries for 103 yards and a score, and Mt. Spokane blanked the Bullpups (3-2) in a GSL contest.

Friday:

Lewis & Clark 42, Rogers 10: Junior Keani Guthmueller finished with nine carries for 162 yards and three touchdowns to lead the undefeated Tigers (5-0) to a victory over the Pirates (0-6), who have yet to win a game in the 2018 season. Senior quarterback Michael Flahery followed with 13 carries for 120 yards for a pair of scores.

Mead 47, University 28: Quarterback Ryan Blair completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 274 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Mead Panthers (4-1) over the Titans (4-2) in a GSL matchup. Senior running back Isaiah Saldana led Mead on the ground with 24 carries for 105 yards and three scores.Central Valley 49, North Central 0: Junior wide receiver Cameron Sheley finished with four receptions and 109 yards, including a pair of touchdowns, and the Bears (3-2) held the North Central Indians (1-4) scoreless in the GSL contest.

Cheney 20, Cascade 0: The Blackhawks (5-0) stayed undefeated with a convincing victory over the the Cascade Kodiaks (3-2).

Pullman 34, East Valley 13: Junior wide receiver Sam Tingstad had seven carries for 136 yards for two touchdowns, and the Pullman Greyhounds (4-1) handed the Knights their fifth consecutive loss of the season (0-5).

West Valley 23, Clarkston 14: Junior quarterback Matthew Allen completed 6 of 13 passes and led on the ground with 14 carries for 94 yards and three scores to lead the West Valley Eagles (4-1) to a victory over the Bantams (2-3).

Riverside 56, Lakeside 24

Lewiston 55, Moscow 15

Brewster 54, Liberty Bell 0

Lake City 19, Sandpoint 13

Lakeland 41, Timberlake 14

Medical Lake 16, Freeman 14

Northwest Christian (Lacey, Wash.) 62, Oroville 45

Liberty 39, Davenport 14

