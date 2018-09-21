Coeur d'Alene 42, Highland 20: The Vikings (5-0) held continued their winning streak with a victory over the Rams, who suffered their first loss of the season (4-1).

Post Falls 35, Lakeland (Rathdrum) 16: After three consecutive losses, the Trojans (2-3) finally picked up another win with a victory over the Lakeland Hawks (2-2).

Lewiston 42, Sandpoint 12: The Bengals (4-1) continued their four-game winning streak with another win over the Sandpoint Bulldogs, who dropped their fourth game of the season (1-4).

Lake City 55, East Valley 39

West Valley 14, Eastmont 10: Running back Ethan Rehn finished with eight carries for 49 yards, including the winning touchdown, and the Eagles (3-1) hand the Wildcats (3-1) their first loss of the season. The Eagles stayed scoreless in the first half and failed to grab the lead until their winning touchdown in the fourth.

Potlatch 48, Wallace 0

Lewis & Clark 35, Ferris 14: Keani Guthmueller led the night with 15 carries for 260 yards and three touchdowns, and the Tigers (4-0) held the Saxons (2-2) scoreless in the first three quarters to remain undefeated. Michael Flaherty followed with 15 rushes, finishing with 126 yards for a pair of scores.

Central Valley 31, Mt. Spokane 14: Senior running back Hunter Chodorwski had 22 carries for a game-high 175 yards and three touchdowns, and the Bears (2-2) knocked the Wildcats off their winning streak (3-1). Senior Quentin Ayers led Mt. Spokane with 11 carries for 35 yards and a score.

Gonzaga Prep 36, Shadle Park 22: The Bullpups (3-1) waited until the fourth quarter to jump on top of the Highlanders (1-3), but their final push was enough to grab the Greater Spokane League win. Zane Melzer finished with 12 carries for 60 yards for Gonzaga Prep, including a pair of touchdowns. Eric Floyd also helped on the ground with two caries for 91 yards, including a 78-yard gain.

Mead 35, North Cental 8: Junior quarterback Ryan Blair completed 11 of 14 passes for 158 yards and four touchdowns, and Mead (3-1) topped North Central (1-3) in a Greater Spokane League matchup. Running back Kade Garvey led the Indians with 19 carries for 112 yards.

Columbia (Hunters) 14, Cusick 6: The Columbia Lions (2-2) picked up their second win of the season with a victory over the Panthers (1-3).

Northwest Christian 21, Liberty 20: The Crusaders (3-1) held off Liberty (1-3) for their third win of the season.

Deer Park 27, Riverside 20

Newport 48, Freeman 0: The Grizzlies (4-0) remained undefeated in the season and shutout the Scotties, who dropped their fourth consecutive game (0-4).

