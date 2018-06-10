Mt. Spokane 13, Mead 10: Sophomore quarterback Jeter Schuerman led the Wildcats with 20 carries for 102 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown, and Mt. Spokane (2-1 Greater Spokane League, 5-1) handed the Panthers (3-1, 4-2) their first GSL loss of the 2018 season. Senior running back Cameron Crawford led Mead with 11 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Gonzaga Prep 35, Central Valley 7: Senior quarterback Connor Halonen led ran 22 times for 232 yards and five touchdowns, and the Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (3-1 GSL, 4-2) topped GSL opponent Central Valley (2-2, 3-3)

University 14, Shadle Park 13: Senior quarterback finished with 11-of-17 pass attempts for 216 yards and a pair of scores , and the Titans (2-2 GSL, 4-2) held off the Highlanders (0-3, 1-5) for the win. The Highlanders had a chance to tie the score after junior Shamus Kennedy scored on a 26-yard run, but the Highlanders failed to get the extra point. Neither team scored in the second half.

Coeur d'Alene, Lewiston: The Vikings (1-0 Inland Empire League, 7-0) flexed in the league debut and topped Lewiston (0-1, 5-2).

Post Falls 41, Lake City 21

Wellpinit 58, Waterville-Mansfield 38

Pullman 43, Pullman 14

West Valley 41, Lakeland 13: Eagles quarterback Matthew Allen and running back Kobin Carver combined for 34 carries for 241 yards and four touchdowns, and West Valley (5-1) beat Lakeland (3-3).

Newport 50, Medical Lake 13

Lakeside 38, Deer Park 0

Okanogan 42, Freeman 7: Junior Josue Ramos led the Bulldgos with five carries for 108 yards and a touchdown, as Okanogan (5-1) toppled the Scotties (0-6) at Freeman. Junior quarterback Jace Phelan led the Scotties with 7-of-19 pass attempts for 119 yards.

Colfax 20, Liberty 15

Timberlake 38, Priest River 8

Asotin 54, Kittitas/Thorp 12

