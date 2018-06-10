Mt. Spokane 13, Mead 10: Sophomore quarterback Jeter Schuerman led the Wildcats with 20 carries for 102 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown, and Mt. Spokane (2-1 Greater Spokane League, 5-1) handed the Panthers (3-1, 4-2) their first GSL loss of the 2018 season. Senior running back Cameron Crawford led Mead with 11 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Gonzaga Prep 35, Central Valley 7: Senior quarterback Connor Halonen led ran 22 times for 232 yards and five touchdowns, and the Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (3-1 GSL, 4-2) topped GSL opponent Central Valley (2-2, 3-3)

University 14, Shadle Park 13: Senior quarterback finished with 11-of-17 pass attempts for 216 yards and a pair of scores , and the Titans (2-2 GSL, 4-2) held off the Highlanders (0-3, 1-5) for the win. The Highlanders had a chance to tie the score after junior Shamus Kennedy scored on a 26-yard run, but the Highlanders failed to get the extra point. Neither team scored in the second half.

Coeur d'Alene, Lewiston: The Vikings (1-0 Inland Empire League, 7-0) flexed in the league debut and topped Lewiston (0-1, 5-2).

Post Falls 41, Lake City 21

Wellpinit 58, Waterville-Mansfield 38

Pullman 43, Pullman 14

West Valley 41, Lakeland 13: Eagles quarterback Matthew Allen and running back Kobin Carver combined for 34 carries for 241 yards and four touchdowns, and West Valley (5-1) beat Lakeland (3-3).

Newport 50, Medical Lake 13

Lakeside 38, Deer Park 0

Okanogan 42, Freeman 7: Junior Josue Ramos led the Bulldgos with five carries for 108 yards and a touchdown, as Okanogan (5-1) toppled the Scotties (0-6) at Freeman. Junior quarterback Jace Phelan led the Scotties with 7-of-19 pass attempts for 119 yards.

Colfax 20, Liberty 15

Timberlake 38, Priest River 8

Asotin 54, Kittitas/Thorp 12

PHOTOS: #HSS2Night Sideline Selfies
01 / 28
Photographer Jeff Bollinger takes a sideline selfie with KREM 2 director Dan Lamphere at Tom's Tailgate in Newport.
02 / 28
Darnay Tripp takes a selfie with the Bullpup cheer squad as they get read to cheer on Gonzaga Prep against Central Valley.
03 / 28
KREM 2 photographer Brett Allberry prepares for the cold and rain before the Freeman-Okanogan game.
04 / 28
KREM 2 photographer Ian Loe takes a sideline selfie with playcam photographers at the Lakeland-West Valley game.
05 / 28
Photographer Ian Loe snaps a selfie with East Valley Knights fans.
06 / 28
Brenna Greene leans in for a sideline selfie with the Northwest Christian student section.
07 / 28
Photographer Jeff Bollinger takes a sideline selfie with fans at the Brewster-Liberty Bell game.
08 / 28
Brenna Greene takes a selfie with teh Central Valley student section after the Bears' 31-14 win over Mt. Spokane.
09 / 28
Photographer Brett Allbery takes a selfie at the Coeur d'Alene-Highland game.
10 / 28
Mike Boyle takes a selfie at the Northwest Christian-Liberty game.
11 / 28
Darnay Tripp takes a sideline selfie with fans at the Freeman- Newport game.
12 / 28
Photographer Ian Loe takes a sideline selfie with the West Valley Dance Team (grades 1-5) at the West Valley-Eastmont game.
13 / 28
Photographer Jeff Bollinger takes a sideline selfie at the Potlatch-Wallace game.
14 / 28
Darnay Tripp takes a sideline selfie with the Cheney High cheerleading squad.
15 / 28
Tom Sherry takes a sideline selfie at Kootenai High.
16 / 28
Ian Loe takes a sideline selfie with the medics at the East Valley.
17 / 28
Darnay Tripp takes a sideline selfie with the Medical Lake Cardinals mascot.
18 / 28
Brett Allbery catches a fan sporting the new Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams jersey at Joe Albi Stadium.
19 / 28
Brenna Greene takes a sideline selfie with the younger cheerleaders at Hunters.
20 / 28
Darnay Tripp takes a sideline selfie with the Post Falls Trojans mascot.
21 / 28
Ian Loe takes a sideline selfie with the West Valley Color Guard.
22 / 28
Darnay Tripp takes a sideline selfie with the Lake City cheerleading squad.
23 / 28
Mike Boyle at the Springdale-Northport football game.
24 / 28
Darnay Tripp takes a sideline selfie with the University High student section.
25 / 28
Brenna Greene takes a sideline selfie with the Lakeland student section.
26 / 28
Ian Loe with "Po the Panda" at the Central Valley-East Valley football game.
27 / 28
Darnay Tripp with photographer Erik Smith.
28 / 28
Tom Sherry taking a sideline selfie.
