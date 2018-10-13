Coeur d'Alene 69, Lake City 14: The Vikings remained undefeated with a victory over the Timberwolves on Senior Night.

Shadle Park 44, North Central 7: Sophomore wide receiver Ryan Schmidt led the night with seven catches for 163 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 72-yard TD in the first quarter, and the Highlanders kept the Indians off the board until the final quarter for the win.

Post Falls 34, Lewiston 28

Sandpoint 34, Lakeland 19

Northwest Christian 44, Wilbur-Creston 12: Silas Perreiah finishes the night with five touchdowns and more than 300 yards, and the Crusaders beat the visiting Wildcats.

Asotin 28, Colfax 7

Chewelah 56, Kettle Falls 0

West Valley 54, Pullman 27: Juniors Kobin Carver and Matthew Allen combined for 32 runs and 291 yards to lead the Eagles to a convincing win over the visiting Greyhounds.

Clarkston 28, Cheney 21: Junior quarterback Kaeden Frazier led the Bantams with 19-of-30 completed passes for 209 yards and a pair f scores, and Clarkston held off the Blackhawks for a win in Cheney.

Colville 28, Newport 7

Lakeside (Wash.) 56, Freeman 34: Senior quarterback Kasen Hunsaker completed 17 of 21 pass attempts for 308 yards and four touchdowns, and the Eagles held off the Scotties for a win.

Mt. Spokane 33, Rogers 16: Junior Tommy Madill finishes with 11 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown, and the Wildcats pull away from the Pirates for the win.

@SilasPerreiah has five TDs tonight against Wilbur-Creston.

Central Valley 42, Ferris 21

