Post Falls 42, Skyview 37
Eagle 38, Lewiston 6
Vallivue 55, Moscow 14: Vallivue knocks out the Bears from the Idaho 4A playoffs with the win at Moscow High.
Hillcrest 44, Sandpoint 0: The Knights advanced to the Idaho 4A State quarterfinals after blanking the Bulldogs at Hillcrest High.
St. Maries 46, New Plymouth 16
Gonzaga Prep 41, Lewis & Clark 33: Senior quarterback Connor Halonen led the Bullpups running game with 25 carries for 167 yards and four scores, leading Gonzaga Prep to a victory over the Tigers and the top Greater Spokane League 4A spot.
Shadle Park 14, Mt. Spokane 11: Quarterback Carson Doyle completed 16 of 31 pass attempts for 150 yards, leading the Highlanders to a victory over the Wildcats. Senior running back Klouse Albers sealed the win with a one-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that would extend Shadle Park's lead to 14-3,
West Valley 34, East Valley 14: Senior running back Marshall Meleney had a game-high 19 carries for 69 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and the Eagles rolled to a convincing win over the Knights.
Pullman 59, Cheney 28
Wellpinit 62, Pateros 58
Northwest Christian 62, Kettle Falls 0
Colville 49, Freeman 6
Chewelah 55, Davenport 14
Liberty 27, Reardan 8
All scores via KREM 2, Scorebook Live