Post Falls 42, Skyview 37

Eagle 38, Lewiston 6

Vallivue 55, Moscow 14: Vallivue knocks out the Bears from the Idaho 4A playoffs with the win at Moscow High.

Hillcrest 44, Sandpoint 0: The Knights advanced to the Idaho 4A State quarterfinals after blanking the Bulldogs at Hillcrest High.

St. Maries 46, New Plymouth 16

Gonzaga Prep 41, Lewis & Clark 33: Senior quarterback Connor Halonen led the Bullpups running game with 25 carries for 167 yards and four scores, leading Gonzaga Prep to a victory over the Tigers and the top Greater Spokane League 4A spot.

Shadle Park 14, Mt. Spokane 11: Quarterback Carson Doyle completed 16 of 31 pass attempts for 150 yards, leading the Highlanders to a victory over the Wildcats. Senior running back Klouse Albers sealed the win with a one-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that would extend Shadle Park's lead to 14-3,

West Valley 34, East Valley 14: Senior running back Marshall Meleney had a game-high 19 carries for 69 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and the Eagles rolled to a convincing win over the Knights.

Pullman 59, Cheney 28

Wellpinit 62, Pateros 58

Northwest Christian 62, Kettle Falls 0

Colville 49, Freeman 6

Chewelah 55, Davenport 14

Liberty 27, Reardan 8

All scores via KREM 2, Scorebook Live

PHOTOS: #HSS2Night Sideline Selfies

© 2018 KREM