Post Falls 42, Skyview 37

Eagle 38, Lewiston 6

Vallivue 55, Moscow 14: Vallivue knocks out the Bears from the Idaho 4A playoffs with the win at Moscow High.

Hillcrest 44, Sandpoint 0: The Knights advanced to the Idaho 4A State quarterfinals after blanking the Bulldogs at Hillcrest High.

St. Maries 46, New Plymouth 16

Gonzaga Prep 41, Lewis & Clark 33: Senior quarterback Connor Halonen led the Bullpups running game with 25 carries for 167 yards and four scores, leading Gonzaga Prep to a victory over the Tigers and the top Greater Spokane League 4A spot.

Shadle Park 14, Mt. Spokane 11: Quarterback Carson Doyle completed 16 of 31 pass attempts for 150 yards, leading the Highlanders to a victory over the Wildcats. Senior running back Klouse Albers sealed the win with a one-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that would extend Shadle Park's lead to 14-3,

West Valley 34, East Valley 14: Senior running back Marshall Meleney had a game-high 19 carries for 69 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and the Eagles rolled to a convincing win over the Knights.

Pullman 59, Cheney 28

Wellpinit 62, Pateros 58

Northwest Christian 62, Kettle Falls 0

Colville 49, Freeman 6

Chewelah 55, Davenport 14

Liberty 27, Reardan 8

All scores via KREM 2, Scorebook Live

PHOTOS: #HSS2Night Sideline Selfies
KREM 2 photographer Ian Loe takes a sideline selfie with members of the West Valley percussion pit during the West Valley-East Valley game.
KREM 2 photographer Brett Allbery takes a selfie with Northest Christian fans.
Darnay Tripp takes a sideline selfie with the Freeman cheerleaders.
Darnay Tripp and Mark Hanrahan take a sideline selfie from all the way in Pullman for #HSS2Night.
KREM 2 photographer Brett Allbery snaps a selfie from the sidelines of the Coeur d'Alene-Post Falls game.
#HSS2Night producer takes a sideline selfie at the Cheney-West Valley game.
Nick Kennedy Jr. snaps a selfie with KREM 2 photographer Ian Loe at the Central Valley-University game. (source: Nick Kennedy Jr.)
Brenna Greene takes a sideline selfie with Gonzaga Prep fans.
Photographer Brett Allbery takes a selfie at the East Valley-Clarkston game.
#HSS2Night producer Whitney Ogden takes a sideline selfie with the Cheney cheerleaders.
KREM 2 photographer Ian Loe takes a selfie with another photographer on the sidelines, Robert, a Central Valley grad.
KREM 2 photographer Ian Loe takes a sideline selfie at the Cental Valley-University game.
Darnay Tripp takes a sideline selfie with young Shadle Park fans during the Highlanders' matchup with North Central.
Photographer Brett Allbery takes a selfie with Post Falls junior class homecoming king and queen during the Trojan's battle against Lewiston.
Photographer Ian Loe takes a sideline selfie with KHQ photographer and Freeman High alumnus Max Casto during the Freeman-Lakeside game.
Photographer Brett Allbery takes a sideline selfie before the start of the Coeur d'Alene's game against Lake City on Senior Night.
Darnay Tripp takes a selfie with the Lakeland Hawks cheerleaders to celebrate their win in the HSS2Night 2018 mascot bracket challenge.
HSS2Night producer Whitney Ogden takes a selfie with the Rogers cheerleaders, who were sporting pink bows and pompoms for breast cancer awareness month.
Photographer Jeff Bollinger takes a sideline selfie with KREM 2 director Dan Lamphere at Tom's Tailgate in Newport.
Darnay Tripp takes a selfie with the Bullpup cheer squad as they get read to cheer on Gonzaga Prep against Central Valley.
KREM 2 photographer Brett Allberry prepares for the cold and rain before the Freeman-Okanogan game.
KREM 2 photographer Ian Loe takes a sideline selfie with playcam photographers at the Lakeland-West Valley game.
Photographer Ian Loe snaps a selfie with East Valley Knights fans.
Brenna Greene leans in for a sideline selfie with the Northwest Christian student section.
Photographer Jeff Bollinger takes a sideline selfie with fans at the Brewster-Liberty Bell game.
Brenna Greene takes a selfie with teh Central Valley student section after the Bears' 31-14 win over Mt. Spokane.
Photographer Brett Allbery takes a selfie at the Coeur d'Alene-Highland game.
Mike Boyle takes a selfie at the Northwest Christian-Liberty game.
Darnay Tripp takes a sideline selfie with fans at the Freeman- Newport game.
Photographer Ian Loe takes a sideline selfie with the West Valley Dance Team (grades 1-5) at the West Valley-Eastmont game.
Photographer Jeff Bollinger takes a sideline selfie at the Potlatch-Wallace game.
Darnay Tripp takes a sideline selfie with the Cheney High cheerleading squad.
Tom Sherry takes a sideline selfie at Kootenai High.
Ian Loe takes a sideline selfie with the medics at the East Valley.
Darnay Tripp takes a sideline selfie with the Medical Lake Cardinals mascot.
Brett Allbery catches a fan sporting the new Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams jersey at Joe Albi Stadium.
Brenna Greene takes a sideline selfie with the younger cheerleaders at Hunters.
Darnay Tripp takes a sideline selfie with the Post Falls Trojans mascot.
Ian Loe takes a sideline selfie with the West Valley Color Guard.
Darnay Tripp takes a sideline selfie with the Lake City cheerleading squad.
Mike Boyle at the Springdale-Northport football game.
Darnay Tripp takes a sideline selfie with the University High student section.
Brenna Greene takes a sideline selfie with the Lakeland student section.
Ian Loe with "Po the Panda" at the Central Valley-East Valley football game.
Darnay Tripp with photographer Erik Smith.
Tom Sherry taking a sideline selfie.
