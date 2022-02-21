The Darling of Central Valley

Dylan Darling set the GSL all-time single-game scoring record with 58 points in a win over North Central.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dylan Darling can score. It's evident within minutes of watching a Central Valley boys basketball game.

The senior guard scored 47 points in a win over Mt. Spokane, tying the Greater Spokane League's all-time single-game scoring record. A week later on Feb. 1, Darling broke the record he tied, scoring 58 points in a win over North Central.

"I'd say he's pretty good," said senior teammate Nathan Rowell with a laugh. "I don't know, he just slithers around you and I don't get it sometimes. But, I still beat him a couple times in the gym back in the day."

Bragging rights for Rowell, no doubt.

Along with the single game scoring record, Darling surpassed 1,000 career points this season.

The basketball star surprisingly comes from a football background. His father, James Darling, was a star linebacker at Washington State in the mid 1990's before playing 10 seasons in the NFL.

Dylan gravitated to basketball after an injury.

"I was playing football and then in 8th grade I broke both of my hands and I was out all of basketball season. I was like 'I'm going to stop playing football and focus on basketball," said Darling.

Something he believes was meant to happen.

"Quite frankly, I didn't get his big body genes, so basketball was about the best I could do," said Darling referring to his father.

Darling earned a scholarship to play at Idaho State next season, but before he becomes a Bengal, he and his Central Valley Bears begin the playoffs and his goal is simple.