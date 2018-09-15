Each week, #HSS2Night at KREM 2 mics up a coach for the night so that you can get in on all the action happening on the sidelines. You get the opportunity to hear what coaches have to say to their players and other coaches during the best and the worst parts of the game.

On September 14, Sandpoint head coach Ryan Knowles agreed to strap on the mic and be part of the show. He is the third coach in the 2018 season to participate in Coach'd Up. Mt. Spokane coach Terry Cloer and Rogers coach David Chambless also participated.

Take a listen to all the chatter from the sidelines Knowles and his players kept their heads up Sandpoint's 56-6 loss to Mt. Spokane at Joe Albi Stadium.

