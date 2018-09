Each week, #HSS2Night at KREM 2 mics up a coach for the night so that you can get in all the action happening on the sidelines.

During Week 2 of high school football in eastern Washington, Rogers High football coach David Chambless agreed to put on a mic and be part of the show.

Take a listen to what he has to say to his fellow coaches and players as they tried to keep their heads up during a tough 38-7 loss to the Cheney Blackhawks.

WATCH:

© 2018 KREM