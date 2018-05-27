1A Baseball
Championship
Freeman vs. King's Way Christian (7:00 p.m.)
1B Baseball
Championship
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 8, Colton 4
4A Softball
Semifinals
Monroe 1, Central Valley 0
3rd Place
Central Valley 5, Camas 2
3A Softball
Semifinals
Bonney Lake 3, Mt. Spokane 2
1A Softball
Championship
Lakeside 19, Elma 9
Semifinals
Lakeside 6, Castle Rock 1
Elma 6, Chewelah 1
2B Softball
Championship
Northwest Christian 3, Napavine 0
Semifinals
Northwest Christian 8, Adna 6
1B Softball
Championship
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 11, Quilcene 0
2A, 3A, 4A Track & Field
To see all individual winners please click the link provided: Saturday Meets
1A, 1B, 2B Track & Field
Team Winners:
1A Girls - Lakeside
To see all individual winners please click the link provided:Saturday Meets