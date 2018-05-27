1A Baseball

Championship

Freeman vs. King's Way Christian (7:00 p.m.)

1B Baseball

Championship

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 8, Colton 4

4A Softball

Semifinals

Monroe 1, Central Valley 0

3rd Place

Central Valley 5, Camas 2

3A Softball

Semifinals

Bonney Lake 3, Mt. Spokane 2

1A Softball

Championship

Lakeside 19, Elma 9

Semifinals

Lakeside 6, Castle Rock 1

Elma 6, Chewelah 1

2B Softball

Championship

Northwest Christian 3, Napavine 0

Semifinals

Northwest Christian 8, Adna 6

1B Softball

Championship

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 11, Quilcene 0

2A, 3A, 4A Track & Field

To see all individual winners please click the link provided: Saturday Meets

1A, 1B, 2B Track & Field

Team Winners:

1A Girls - Lakeside

To see all individual winners please click the link provided:Saturday Meets

