Each week, Mark Hanrahan brings us "Off the Mark," a segment dedicated to showing all things going on and off the football field during Friday night football games that do not always make the highlight reel.

During Week 3 of high school football -- Week 4 for Idaho teams -- Whitney Ward temporarily took over for Hanrahan in what we refer to as "Bit of Whit."

This week, Ward noticed a few kids at Lakeland High Friday night who took a lemonade stand to the next level. Students from a Lakeland entrepreneurship class tried to make about $200 in a week doing various work. On Friday, the students set up a spirit stand outside the game and sold items such as silly string, bubbles and treats.

Ward also had to give a shout out to some Coeur d'Alene fans, who followed KREM 2's Brenna Greene to her car. The kids were determined to get their time ont he big screen, so they cheered, jumped and smiled for the camera. They certainly earned their 15 seconds of fame.

