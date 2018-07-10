CHENEY, Wash. (AP) - Eric Barriere threw for one touchdown and ran for two, including a school-record 85-yarder, in his second start, to lead Eastern Washington to a 55-17 win over Southern Utah on Saturday.

The sophomore, who started once last year in place of record-breaking Gage Gubrud, was 13 of 21 for a career-high 233 yards with 98 yards rushing on five attempts. His long run, highlighted by a de-cleating block by wide receiver Jayson Williams, was the longest for an Eagles quarterback and ninth-longest touchdown run in school history. Gubrud is out with a lower leg injury with no timetable for his return.

Sam McPherson and Antoine Custer had touchdown runs in the first quarter and Jay-Tee Tiuli recovered a fumble in the end zone before Barriere's electrifying run helped Eastern (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky Conference) take a 34-10 lead at halftime.

Barriere had a 1-run TD and a 29-yard scoring pass to Nsimba Webster, who had six catches for 114 yards, before Custer added his second scoring run. EWU led 55-10 ending the fourth quarter.

The Eagles finished with 610 yards, 380 on the ground, while the Thunderbirds (0-5, 0-2), who tied for the league crown last year, had 375.

© 2018 KREM