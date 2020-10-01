SPOKANE, Wash. — The Greater Spokane League has postponed all activities for Friday, including athletic events, due to the snow storm in Spokane.

The move came after the Mead School District postponed activities for the day about a half an hour before the GSL’s decision.

The games that have been postponed will be scheduled for a later date.

Spokane is projected to receive up to 6 inches of snow by Saturday, with more possible on Sunday. A number of crashes on area roads have already been reported as snow starts to accumulate on the roadways and city crews work to clear roads.

