Greater Spokane League releases start dates for fall sports

Football will begin on Feb. 15. Cross country and girl's soccer will begin on Feb. 22. Volleyball and Girl's Swim and Dive will start on Feb. 8.

SPOKANE, Wash — The Greater Spokane League has announced when schools within the conference will begin fall sports.

Football will begin on Feb. 15 and end April 11. Cross country and girl's soccer will begin on Feb. 22 and end on April 1. Volleyball and Girl's Swim and Dive will start on Feb. 8 and end on Mar. 28.

Slowpitch softball will be moved to a later season that will be opposite of fastpitch softball according to the league.

Certain sports can play in different phases under the Healthy Washington Roundup.

In Phase 1, girl's swim and dive and cross country can start. Cross country can only start in Phase 1 with no fans. The rest of the sports can only start in Phase 2. Spokane’s region is currently in Phase 1.

On Jan. 6, the WIAA announced fall sports would be moved to season one beginning on Feb. 1 as it would be easier for those sports to be played under current state restrictions with the pandemic since many are outdoors.