SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga students decided to do a tasty tribute to their men's basketball team's success on Thursday.

Students came together for form a giant No. 1 out of cupcakes to celebrate the Bulldogs fourth week atop the AP Top 25 Poll.

The Bulldogs take on Santa Clara on Thursday as they look to remain undefeated in West Coast Conference play.

KREM photojournalist Dave Somers made his way through the snow to Gonzaga's campus to capture the scene as students celebrated the team's success with the tasty treats.

