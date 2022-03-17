Gonzaga's Timme, Holmgren make All-America teams

Gonzaga players Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren were recognized as two of the best college basketball players in the country on Thursday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The awards keep coming in for the Gonzaga duo of Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren. On Thursday, the two were named to the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-American teams.

Timme, a junior, was named to the All-America second team. Timme is averaging 17.5 points per game while shooting 58.8 percent from the field. He also averages 6.3 rebounds per game.

Timme had previously been named the 2022 West Coast Conference Player of the Year and is a finalist for this season's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award. Timme has a record of 86-6 in his Gonzaga career.

Holmgren, a freshman, was named to the All-America third team. Holmgren has had an impressive season on both ends of the floor. Holmgren is averaging 14.2 points per game, while shooting 61-percent from the field.

On the defensive end, Holmgren is averaging 3.59 blocks per game, fourth best in the nation. Holmgren has more blocks (104) than missed shots from the field (98) so far this season, according to stats provided by Gonzaga University.

Holmgren was named the WCC Newcomer and Defensive Player of the Year. He is also a finalist for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award, an award that Timme won last year.

USBWA All-America First Team

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Oscar Tshwiebe, Kentucky

USBWA All-America Second Team

Paolo Banchero, Duke

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

USBWA All-America Third Team

James Akinjo, Baylor

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Walker Kessler, Auburn

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

