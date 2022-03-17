Gonzaga's Timme, Holmgren make All-America teams

SPOKANE, Wash. — The awards keep coming in for the Gonzaga duo of Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren. On Thursday, the two were named to the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-American teams.
Timme, a junior, was named to the All-America second team. Timme is averaging 17.5 points per game while shooting 58.8 percent from the field. He also averages 6.3 rebounds per game.
Timme had previously been named the 2022 West Coast Conference Player of the Year and is a finalist for this season's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award. Timme has a record of 86-6 in his Gonzaga career.
Holmgren, a freshman, was named to the All-America third team. Holmgren has had an impressive season on both ends of the floor. Holmgren is averaging 14.2 points per game, while shooting 61-percent from the field.
On the defensive end, Holmgren is averaging 3.59 blocks per game, fourth best in the nation. Holmgren has more blocks (104) than missed shots from the field (98) so far this season, according to stats provided by Gonzaga University.
Holmgren was named the WCC Newcomer and Defensive Player of the Year. He is also a finalist for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award, an award that Timme won last year.
USBWA All-America First Team
- Ochai Agbaji, Kansas
- Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
- Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
- Keegan Murray, Iowa
- Oscar Tshwiebe, Kentucky
USBWA All-America Second Team
- Paolo Banchero, Duke
- Jaden Ivey, Purdue
- Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona
- Jabari Smith, Auburn
- Drew Timme, Gonzaga
USBWA All-America Third Team
- James Akinjo, Baylor
- Collin Gillespie, Villanova
- Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
- Walker Kessler, Auburn
- E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
USBWA All-America Honorable Mention
- Armando Bacot, North Carolina
- Johnny Juzang, UCLA
- JD Notae, Arkansas
- David Roddy, Colorado State
- Alondes Williams, Wake Forest