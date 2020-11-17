Gonzaga's Jill Townsend named to Naismith Trophy Watch List

The award is given to the national women's player of the year. The Okanogan native is first ever Zag to be named to this women's watch list.

SPOKANE, Wash — Gonzaga women's basketball guard Jill Townsend was named to the Naismith Trophy Watch List on Tuesday for the 2020-2021 season.

The award is given to the national women's player of the year. The Okanogan native is the first Bulldog to be named to this preseason watch list.

A total of 50 players were named onto the list from around the nation. The winner will be decided in April of 2021.

The preseason honors keep stacking up for Townsend who has been named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List, which is given to the nation's top shooting guard. She was also named to the preseason All-West Coast Conference team.

She was the WCC Player of the Year last season and made the All-WCC first team.

Last season, Townsend averaged 12.3 points per game shot 49.7 percent from the floor.