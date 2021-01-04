Gonzaga's Jill Townsend named Senior CLASS Award First Team All-American

She is the first Zag to be honored with this national award given based on excellence in the community, classroom, character and competition.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga women's basketball guard Jill Townsend was selected as a 2020-2021 Senior Class Award First Team All-American on Thursday,

This past season, Townsend was a West Coast Conference First Team All-Conference selection. She was also an Associated Press All-American honorable mention.

She led Gonzaga in scoring with 13.5 points per game on 49.6 percent shooting from the floor. She shot 38.8 percent from three-point range.

The senior from Okanogan became the 24th player in program history to score 1,000 career points this season.

Townsend is finishing up her degree with a B.A. in biology. She has also spent nearly 60 hours assisting the Spokane Community while juggling playing D-1 basketball.