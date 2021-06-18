Gonzaga's James Mwaura finishes 14th in 10K race at Olympic Trials

Mwaura led for two laps in the final against the best in the nation.

EUGENE, Ore. — Gonzaga track and field runner James Mwaura finished 14th in the Olympic Trials final for the 10,000 meter race on Friday.

He led for two laps during the race. His final time was 28:11.89.

The Zag did not get a spot on the Olympic team as only the top three finishers did. He was one of 24 competitors for a spot.

Mwaura made it to the Olympic Trials after getting a qualifying time at NCAA Nationals on June 9. He needed to get under 28 minutes and did with a time of 27:50.44. He broke his personal record by 40 seconds, which was also the school record.

His performance at nationals in the 10K earned him second team All-American honors with a ninth place finish.

However, he had to file an appeal to get to participate at the trials. He ran that time one day after the Trials cut off date. Mwaura didn't apply because he didn't anticipate to break his personal record by that much, which gave him the mark he needed.

The appeal went through though and he capped off a great sophomore season among the nation's best.