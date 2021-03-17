‘Gonzaga basketball is Spokane’s team’: Zag Shop a hot commodity ahead of March Madness

Official school gear always sees an uptick in March and fans are hoping this is the year a championship comes to Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's getting closer and closer to the official tip-off of the NCAA Tournament and March Madness, and that means fans are getting ready in whatever way they can.

“Gonzaga basketball is Spokane’s team,” explained Zag Shop store manager Megan Hawley. There’s no doubt about that.”

The Zag Shop is always a popular spot this time of the year, but something feels different this time around. Gonzaga became the 20th program ever to enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated.

They've won 23 straight games by double digits - a feat no other team has accomplished in the past 60 seasons

“Everyone needs Gonzaga gear this time of the year. You should have 365 pieces in your closet, one for every day,” joked Hawley.

No team that has entered the NCAA Tournament undefeated has capped off a perfect season since Indiana in 1975-1976.

Plenty hopped on the Zag bandwagon, and basketball just seems like a way of life in Spokane. Both the men’s and women’s teams have played phenomenally throughout the season.

“I’m hyped, exclaimed Gonzaga student Brendan Bogel. “I mean, Zags number one all the way. Championship year, what can I say you know?”

The Zag Shop is open Monday through Saturday from 9-5.

Gonzaga doesn’t have their first game until Saturday, so there’s plenty of time to check out what’s in the store.