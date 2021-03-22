Who is Drew Timme? Meet the man who helped lead Gonzaga to its sixth-straight Sweet 16

Drew Timme led all scorers in Gonzaga's faceoff against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sophomore Drew Timme helped lead undefeated Gonzaga to its sixth-straight Sweet 16 appearance on Monday with an incredible win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The forward from the Dallas-Forth Worth area of Texas led all scorers in the NCAA Tournament second round game with 30 points on 9-of-12 shooting and 12-of-14 from the free throw line. He had 13 rebounds.

Timme was a semifinalist for the Naismith National Player of the Year award when the top 10 was announced a few weeks ago but he did not make the cut. He is a finalist for the Karl Malone Award, which is given to the nation's best power forward. Timme was also named a second team All-American this year.

Timme is a relentless scorer who is improving from the three-point range. His defense has been solid, too, and he's been effective in guarding the opposing team's guards.

During Monday's game against the Sooners, broadcasters talked about Timme's signature chest bump with Coach Mark Few before every game.

"I just feel like he likes the fire," Timme said during an interview with KREM's Brenna Greene in March 2020. "He's always so serious before the games and high-fiving really stiff so it loosens up a little bit. I just think it's a little thing I can do."

It's a pre-game handshake of sorts, which Timme has with each of his teammates. Timme said his light-hearted antics serve a dual purpose: helping to alleviate stress among Gonzaga's players while pumping them up before games.

Many college basketball fans may also know Timme for his famed mustache. A reporter told him after Monday's win against Oklahoma that his mom, Megan, said he'd have to shave the facial hair if Gonzaga made it to the Sweet 16. Timme said that was news to him.

Megan has been vocal throughout Gonzaga's undefeated season about her disdain for her son's mustache.

Timme started his career with the Zags as a freshman in 2019 and appeared in all 33 games of the season. He was named to the West Coast Conference All-Freshman and All-Tournament teams.