Former president, nun and WNBA player: Here's who has picked Gonzaga to win the NCAA Tournament

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been a historic season for the Gonzaga men's basketball team and prominent figures across the country are predicting that the Bulldogs will win it all in the Big Dance.

President Barack Obama is picking all 1-seeds to reach the Final Four during the NCAA Tournament — and he picked Gonzaga to win the championship. We suppose fans can now forgive him for predicting that the Zags would lose in the Sweet Sixteen in his 2018 bracket.

Sister Jean, the 101-year-old Chaplain for Loyola Chicago, is traveling to Indianapolis this year for March Madness. She became a household name and a March Madness legend during Loyola-Chicago's incredible run to the Final Four in 2018.

Even though she's a Ramblers fan, Sister Jean is picking Gonzaga to win it all during the tournament.

"I know they haven't lost a game. I was hoping they'd lose one because you have to know how to lose as well as to win. They've been up this road three times now already — this will be third time — and I hope they get it," Sister Jean told NCAA reporter Andy Katz.

Speaking of Andy Katz, he also picked the Zags to win the championship title.

Candance Parker, who played women's basketball for the University of Tennessee and currently plays for WNBA's Chicago Sky.